Buy or Sell: Minnesota Wild to Record 100 Points by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Minnesota Wild have put together a consistent first half of the season, leaving many wondering if there’s value in their futures odds.

There were questions entering the season about whether or not the Wild were a threat in the Western Conference. They’ve largely passed those tests, putting together excellent results in the standings.

With a log jam atop the Central Division, the Wild are in the thick of things, and it’s fair to wonder where they stack up against their competitors.

Let’s check in on the Minnesota Wild’s current odds to post 100 or more points in the regular season on the FanDuel Sportsbook and break down whether or not that’s a good number for them to surpass.

With the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche, the red-hot Dallas Stars, and the Winnipeg Jets, the Central Division is filled with high-level competition. The division’s strength makes it hard to gauge how the Wild stacks up, but Minnesota could be in tough during the final 34 games. The Wild’s remaining strength of schedule might not be difficult, but they still need to perform to hold value in the futures department.

The Wild’s projected point total is set at 99.5, with the over priced at -106, while the under is -120. Heading into the All-Star break, the Wild have accumulated 58 points in 48 games and sit eight points behind the division-leading Dallas Stars. The Wild will need to post 42 points over their final 34 games to hit the over on their points total. They’re exactly on pace for 99 points, meaning oddsmakers are hovering in the right position for this to be a tight finish.

Minnesota has a superstar talent in Kirill Kaprizov up front, but besides the Russian star, they’ve lacked the offensive consistency to succeed in the Central Division. There will be some tight divisional games throughout the stretch, and even if they still have several games against bottom feeders, they can’t automatically write those games off as sure wins.

There are things to be bullish about when it comes to the Wild, but a lot will have to go right for them in the second half to continue at this pace. The Wild will be a playoff team in 2022-23 unless they suffer a monumental collapse, but we like for them to fall just under their projected number of 99.5.

Buy or Sell: Sell Wild to Record Over 99.5 Points