Buy or Sell: Winnipeg Jets to Win the Central Division by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

It’s been an excellent bounce-back season for the Winnipeg Jets as they fight for the Central Division crown.

After hiring veteran head coach Rick Bowness in the offseason, the Jets have been playing an entirely different brand of hockey, helping them transition into a top team in the Western Conference. Heading into the All-Star break, the Jets are one point behind the Dallas Stars in the Central Division with 65 points.

Let’s dive into the Winnipeg Jets’ current odds to win the Central Division on the FanDuel Sportsbook and break down whether or not they have value.

Several pieces on the Jets have performed admirably through their first 50 games. Expectations weren’t high heading into the season due to the team’s lack of consistency. Still, they’ve always had talented pieces, and we’re finally seeing it all come together.

With Connor Hellebuyck between the pipes and Josh Morrissey on the backend, the Jets are in great hands in two significant facets of the game. When you add a big powerful center like Pierre-Luc Dubois to the mix, the Jets are proving that they have the makeup of a team that could do serious damage in the playoffs. Hellebuyck is putting together a Vezina-caliber season, and Morrissey has to be considered for the Norris. Dubois has already tallied 52 points and is on his way to smashing his career-best point total of 61. The Jets have the NHL’s 13th-highest-scoring offense and sit top five in goals allowed per game.

It’s understandable if you don’t want to back the Jets to hoist the Stanley Cup because there are contenders that deserve bettors’ attention more than Winnipeg. Still, the Jets are in the mix for the Central and continue to sit in a tie with the third-shortest odds to capture the division with the Minnesota Wild. The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche remain ahead of them even after their less than stellar start, along with the Conference-leading Dallas Stars. Winnipeg boasts unique odds that likely warrant more consideration than they’re getting. There’s value in backing the Jets to capture the Central division.

Buy or Sell: Buy into Jets odds to Win the Central at +550