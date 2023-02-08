Cavs' Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland Questionable Wednesday vs. Pistons by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

According to NBA.com’s official injury report, Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) and point guard Darius Garland (thumb) are questionable for Wednesday’s contest against the Detroit Pistons.

Mitchell’s status is up in the air due to left groin soreness, an injury that forced him to miss two games at the end of January. The 26-year-old has been fantastic in his first year in Cleveland, averaging a career-high 27.1 points along with 4.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 44 games. If Mitchell cannot go, Caris LeVert should take on a more significant role offensively, making the 28-year-old a potentially attractive option in DFS contests.

As for Garland, he’s dealing with soreness in his right thumb. The former Vanderbilt standout is coming off a 23-point performance in Monday’s victory over the Washington Wizards, his third straight game with 23 or more points. Ricky Rubio, who sat out Monday for injury management purposes, would be a solid streaming option if Garland is ruled out.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cavaliers as -11.0 point home favorites on the spread and -590 on the moneyline.