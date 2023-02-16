Cavs Finalizing Buyout with PF Kevin Love by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a buyout with longtime forward Kevin Love.

Playing on a young, contending Cavaliers squad, Love has been out of the rotation since January 24. The 34-year-old is averaging 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 41 games for Cleveland this season.

Acquired in a 2014 trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Love is in his ninth season with the Cavs. The veteran played an integral role in Cleveland’s 2016 postseason run, helping the team capture its first NBA title in franchise history.

Charania notes that Love is expected to latch on with a fellow Eastern Conference contender, with the Miami Heat considered strong suitors.

A former fifth overall pick, Love has been named to five All-Star teams across his 15-year career.

The Cavs head into the All-Star break fourth in the East with a 38-23 record.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cavaliers at +3000 odds to win the 2023 NBA Finals.