Celtics' Jayson Tatum Scores All-Star Record 55 Points, Team Giannis Downs Team LeBron

The NBA’s All-Star Weekend was capped off in style Sunday courtesy of a historic performance from Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. Tatum scored an All-Star Game record 55 points en route to capturing MVP Honors as Team Giannis downed Team LeBron 184-175.

“It means the world,” said Tatum, who was the first selection of team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo. “You think of all the legends and great players that have played this game, and in all honesty, records are made to be broken. I’ll hold it for as long as I can, but I’m certain someone will come along in a couple years and try to break it.”

The victory was Antetokounmpo’s first across his three career All-Star captaincies. Asked why he chose Tatum with his first pick, the Greek Freak said:

“I knew he would take it serious. It was a no-brainer.”

The NBA’s regular season resumes Thursday, February 22, with nine games on tap.

