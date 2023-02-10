Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/10

Date: 02/10/2023 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: TD Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Charlotte Hornets Open +10 -112 O 230 -110 +385 Current +11 -112 226 -110 +420 Boston Celtics Open -10 -108 U 230 -110 -500 Current -11 -108 226 -110 -560

Charlotte Hornets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Feb 08 WAS +3.5 235.5 118-104 Sun, Feb 05 ORL -2.0 235.5 119-113 Fri, Feb 03 DET -1.0 240.0 118-112 Thu, Feb 02 CHI +6.5 238.0 114-98 Tue, Jan 31 MIL +11.0 245.0 124-115 Last 5 Against The Spread: Boston Celtics DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Feb 08 PHI -2.5 227.5 106-99 Mon, Feb 06 DET -9.5 227.5 111-99 Fri, Feb 03 PHO -10.0 220.0 106-94 Wed, Feb 01 BKN -9.0 224.0 139-96 Sat, Jan 28 LAL -7.5 234.5 125-121