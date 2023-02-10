Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/10
Date: 02/10/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Charlotte Hornets  Open +10   -112   O 230   -110   +385  
 Current +11   -112   226   -110   +420  
Boston Celtics  Open -10   -108   U 230   -110   -500  
 Current -11   -108   226   -110   -560  
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 08 WAS +3.5 235.5 118-104
Sun, Feb 05 ORL -2.0 235.5 119-113
Fri, Feb 03 DET -1.0 240.0 118-112
Thu, Feb 02 CHI +6.5 238.0 114-98
Tue, Jan 31 MIL +11.0 245.0 124-115

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 08 PHI -2.5 227.5 106-99
Mon, Feb 06 DET -9.5 227.5 111-99
Fri, Feb 03 PHO -10.0 220.0 106-94
Wed, Feb 01 BKN -9.0 224.0 139-96
Sat, Jan 28 LAL -7.5 234.5 125-121
Betting Insights:

Boston Celtics

  • 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets in 2022/2023
  • 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets since the start of 2021/2022
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

Charlotte Hornets

  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 2-9 (.182) against the spread off a loss over their last 11 games
