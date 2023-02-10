Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 02/10/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Charlotte Hornets
|Open
|+10
|-112
|O 230
|-110
|+385
|Current
|+11
|-112
|226
|-110
|+420
|Boston Celtics
|Open
|-10
|-108
|U 230
|-110
|-500
|Current
|-11
|-108
|226
|-110
|-560
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Charlotte Hornets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Feb 08
|WAS
|+3.5
|235.5
|118-104
|Sun, Feb 05
|ORL
|-2.0
|235.5
|119-113
|Fri, Feb 03
|DET
|-1.0
|240.0
|118-112
|Thu, Feb 02
|CHI
|+6.5
|238.0
|114-98
|Tue, Jan 31
|MIL
|+11.0
|245.0
|124-115
Boston Celtics
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Feb 08
|PHI
|-2.5
|227.5
|106-99
|Mon, Feb 06
|DET
|-9.5
|227.5
|111-99
|Fri, Feb 03
|PHO
|-10.0
|220.0
|106-94
|Wed, Feb 01
|BKN
|-9.0
|224.0
|139-96
|Sat, Jan 28
|LAL
|-7.5
|234.5
|125-121
Betting Insights:
Boston Celtics
- 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets in 2022/2023
- 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets since the start of 2021/2022
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Charlotte Hornets
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 2-9 (.182) against the spread off a loss over their last 11 games