Chicago Blackhawks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Preview and Picks

There’s always something special about an Original Six matchup, even if it features one of the worst teams in the NHL. The Chicago Blackhawks are exactly the Toronto Maple Leafs’ speed these days, as the Atlantic Division squad has lost three of their past five. But with the return of Auston Matthews, and solid underlying metrics, this one could get out of hand early.Blackhawks @ Maple Leafs Game Information

Location : Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON, Canada

: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON, Canada Time: 7:00 pm ET | TV: TNT

The Maple Leafs have been dominating their opposition lately; however, the results don’t reflect their efforts. Toronto has outplayed its opponents in seven of its last eight games, relying on its dominant offense to gain an advantage.

The Leafs have attempted at least 11 high-danger chances in all eight contests, averaging 14.4 opportunities per game. More impressively, Toronto has out-chanced its opponents in all but one of those matchups, yielding a 56.7% high-danger chance rating.

That leaves little hope the Hawks can overcome their shortcomings and compete with the Leafs on Wednesday night.

Spread : Blackhawks +2.5 (-106) | Maple Leafs -2.5 (-114)

: Blackhawks +2.5 (-106) | Maple Leafs -2.5 (-114) Moneyline : Blackhawks +440 | Maple Leafs -610

: Blackhawks +440 | Maple Leafs -610 Total: Over 6.5 (-104) | Under 6.5 (-118)

No team has been worse offensively than the Blackhawks this season. Chicago ranks last in scoring and high-danger opportunities and has no green sprouts over their recent schedule; no reason to expect more robust performances are on the horizon.

The Hawks have been flightless, being held to nine or fewer high-danger and 24 or fewer scoring chances in eight of their last ten. Worse, they’ve been falling apart defensively, allowing 11 or more quality opportunities in seven of ten while getting out-chanced in all but three of those games.

It’s evident these teams are positioned on opposite ends of the analytics spectrum, and that’s reflected in the betting price.

Toronto Maple Leafs -310 (60-Minute Moneyline)

William Nylander OVER 1.5 Points +168

With the amount of talent the Maple Leafs have in their organization, sometimes the supporting cast gets overlooked. But not today, as we’re shining a light on William Nylander to go OVER 1.5 points.

Nylander has been one of the Leafs’ best players this season. The second-gen talent leads the team in scoring and high-danger opportunities while starting 67.3% of his shifts in the attacking zone. Moreover, Nylander skates on their top powerplay unit, giving him the best chance to succeed.

Still, FanDuel Sportsbook has an appealing line on Nylander, installing him at +168 to go OVER 1.5 points. Nylander is coming off a two-point outing and has 14 points over his last ten games. The Leafs will be firing on all cylinders with Matthews back in the lineup, with Nylander the beneficiary.