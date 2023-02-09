Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/09

Date: 02/09/2023 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Barclays Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Chicago Bulls Open +3.5 -112 O 227.5 -110 +134 Current +1 -108 226.5 -110 +100 Brooklyn Nets Open -3.5 -108 U 227.5 -110 -158 Current -1 -112 226.5 -110 -118

Chicago Bulls Projected Lineups: 1. C Nikola Vucevic 18.0 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists 2. SF DeMar DeRozan 25.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists 3. SG Zach LaVine 23.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists 4. PF Patrick Williams 10.2 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 5. PG Ayo Dosunmu 9.8 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists 6. SG Coby White 8.5 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists Brooklyn Nets 1. C Nicolas Claxton 13.2 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 2. SG Cam Thomas 10.4 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 3. SG Spencer Dinwiddie 17.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists 4. PG Ben Simmons 7.2 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists 5. SF Royce ONeale 9.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists 6. PF Dorian Finney-Smith 9.1 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Chicago Bulls DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Feb 07 MEM +9.5 231.0 104-89 Mon, Feb 06 SA -9.5 239.5 128-104 Sat, Feb 04 POR -3.0 235.0 129-121 Thu, Feb 02 CHA -6.5 238.0 114-98 Tue, Jan 31 LAC +3.0 225.0 108-103 Last 5 Against The Spread: Brooklyn Nets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Feb 07 PHO +7.0 224.5 116-112 Mon, Feb 06 LAC +8.5 221.5 124-116 Sat, Feb 04 WAS +1.0 222.5 125-123 Wed, Feb 01 BOS +9.0 224.0 139-96 Mon, Jan 30 LAL -8.5 231.5 121-104