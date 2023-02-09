Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/09
Date: 02/09/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Barclays Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Chicago Bulls
|Open
|+3.5
|-112
|O 227.5
|-110
|+134
|Current
|+1
|-108
|226.5
|-110
|+100
|Brooklyn Nets
|Open
|-3.5
|-108
|U 227.5
|-110
|-158
|Current
|-1
|-112
|226.5
|-110
|-118
Projected Lineups:
Chicago Bulls
|1.
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|18.0 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
|2.
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|25.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Zach LaVine
|23.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Patrick Williams
|10.2 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Ayo Dosunmu
|9.8 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Coby White
|8.5 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
Brooklyn Nets
|1.
|C
|Nicolas Claxton
|13.2 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Cam Thomas
|10.4 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|17.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Ben Simmons
|7.2 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Royce ONeale
|9.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|9.1 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Chicago Bulls
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Feb 07
|MEM
|+9.5
|231.0
|104-89
|Mon, Feb 06
|SA
|-9.5
|239.5
|128-104
|Sat, Feb 04
|POR
|-3.0
|235.0
|129-121
|Thu, Feb 02
|CHA
|-6.5
|238.0
|114-98
|Tue, Jan 31
|LAC
|+3.0
|225.0
|108-103
Brooklyn Nets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Feb 07
|PHO
|+7.0
|224.5
|116-112
|Mon, Feb 06
|LAC
|+8.5
|221.5
|124-116
|Sat, Feb 04
|WAS
|+1.0
|222.5
|125-123
|Wed, Feb 01
|BOS
|+9.0
|224.0
|139-96
|Mon, Jan 30
|LAL
|-8.5
|231.5
|121-104
Betting Insights:
Chicago Bulls
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets since the start of 2021/2022
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Brooklyn Nets
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 5-0 (1.000) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023