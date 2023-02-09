Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/09
Date: 02/09/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Barclays Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Chicago Bulls  Open +3.5   -112   O 227.5   -110   +134  
 Current +1   -108   226.5   -110   +100  
Brooklyn Nets  Open -3.5   -108   U 227.5   -110   -158  
 Current -1   -112   226.5   -110   -118  
Projected Lineups:

Chicago Bulls

1. C  Nikola Vucevic   18.0 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
2. SF  DeMar DeRozan   25.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   23.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
4. PF  Patrick Williams   10.2 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   9.8 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. SG  Coby White   8.5 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

 

Brooklyn Nets

1. C  Nicolas Claxton   13.2 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
2. SG  Cam Thomas   10.4 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   17.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
4. PG  Ben Simmons   7.2 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
5. SF  Royce ONeale   9.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
6. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   9.1 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Feb 07 MEM +9.5 231.0 104-89
Mon, Feb 06 SA -9.5 239.5 128-104
Sat, Feb 04 POR -3.0 235.0 129-121
Thu, Feb 02 CHA -6.5 238.0 114-98
Tue, Jan 31 LAC +3.0 225.0 108-103

 

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Feb 07 PHO +7.0 224.5 116-112
Mon, Feb 06 LAC +8.5 221.5 124-116
Sat, Feb 04 WAS +1.0 222.5 125-123
Wed, Feb 01 BOS +9.0 224.0 139-96
Mon, Jan 30 LAL -8.5 231.5 121-104
Betting Insights:

Chicago Bulls

  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets since the start of 2021/2022
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023

Brooklyn Nets

  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 5-0 (1.000) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

 

 

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

