Chiefs Could Cement Dynasty with a Second Super Bowl by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Certain iconic sports moments are time-stamped in history.

Tom Brady leading the New England Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit.

Tiger Woods rolling in a chip shot at Augusta, centering the Nike logo as the ball paused on the lip.

Kevin Durant pulling up from center court, draining a three as the Golden State Warriors knocked off the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third time in four years.

Retrospect affords a valuable perspective, as those as instants become hallmarks of greatness and benchmarks of dynasties.

Six seasons into his NFL career, the Kansas City Chiefs have established themselves as a perennial title contender. Still, they have come up short of enshrining themselves among the all-time greats. But knocking off the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday would cement them as the NFL’s latest dynasty.

Few teams have accomplished what the Chiefs have over the past few years. Patrick Mahomes has led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship in every one of his five seasons as a starter, adding three trips to the Super Bowl to their impressive resume.

Their first trip to the Super Bowl was their lone successful venture. Down ten heading into the fourth quarter, Mahomes engineered three scoring drives in the game’s final seven minutes to lead the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

That was a signature win for the Chiefs, setting an impossible standard to match over the proceeding campaigns.

Kansas City followed that up with another trip to the big game the following season. However, they were no match for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as they were handily defeated 31-9.

Again, the moment was too big for the Chiefs in 2021, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime of the AFC Championship game.

Finally, Mahomes was able to exorcise his demons and escape the Bengals’ clutches in this season’s Championship Round. However, the Chiefs were expected to win, entering that contest as home chalk.

Of course, this team probably wouldn’t be where they are without its head coach. Andy Reid deserves credit for his ability to consistently get the most out of his roster and dominate his competitors so consistently.

All of these accomplishments are signets of an empire: elite coaching, Kansas City’s perpetual trips to the AFC Championship game, no team being able to dethrone them as Division Champions, and Mahomes’s consistently ranking as an MVP candidate.

Sprinkle in a few signature wins, a la Super Bowl LIV, the 2021 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, or snatching victory in the waning moments of the AFC Championship a couple of weeks ago, and we have all the significant components of a dynasty. They’re right there, except for winning more than one championship.

Let’s not confuse contender with dynasty. Victory is the stamp of glory, and there’s an argument to be made that with only one Super Bowl, the Chiefs are missing the one key factor of dominion.

Falling just short of capturing a title would be a noteworthy achievement for virtually every other franchise. But this is commonplace for the Chiefs, and being unable to overcome the final hurdle for a second time leaves them short of the finish line.

Kansas City can’t rest its laurels on Conference banners and individual triumphs. Without another title, the Chiefs haven’t earned the right to call themselves a dynasty.