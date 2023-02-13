Chiefs HC Andy Reid Has No Plans to Retire by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Fresh off his second Super Bowl triumph in four years, don’t expect Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to ride off into the sunset anytime soon.

Speaking with reporters following the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Reid, who turns 65 next month, said he has no plans to retire.

“I look in the mirror, and I’m old,” said Reid. “My heart, though, is young. I still enjoy doing what I’m doing. I got asked that 50 times here. Finally, I just go, ‘Whatever man. Whatever.’…I’m good with what I’m doing right now. Listen, if they’ll have me, I’ll stick around.”

Reid is the 14th head coach in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowl titles. His passion still burning bright, and with Patrick Mahomes manning the controls, Reid could add one or two more Lombardi Trophies before his Hall of Fame career comes to a close.

In fact, FanDuel Sportsbook already has the Chiefs as odds-on favorites to capture next year’s Super Bowl at +600.