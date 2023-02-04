Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Doubtful for the Super Bowl by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Mecole Hardman is doubtful to play in the Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman wants to play in #SuperBowlLVII and is gathering second opinions on his core injury but is doubtful to play against the #Eagles as of now. pic.twitter.com/jXYINzAyfS — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 2, 2023

Hardman was able to return and play in the AFC Championship versus the Cincinnati Bengals game but then suffered a core muscle injury during the contest. While there is still a small chance that Hardman could play in the Super Bowl, head coach Andy Reid stated that it’d be tough for Hardman to do. The Chiefs have several injuries to their wide receiving corps, as Juju Smith-Schuster, and Kadarius Toney are also nursing injuries. They are both, however, considered questionable to play versus the Philadelphia Eagles.