Chiefs Pass Catchers to Target in Super Bowl LVII by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

The Kansas City Chiefs have several talented offensive weapons who should be targeted for Super Bowl LVII.

It’s no secret that the Eagles have a great pass rush and an exceptional pass defense, but we’re talking about Patrick Mahomes here. Kansas City’s signal-caller is one of the best talents we’ve ever seen take the gridiron, which means there’s some value with Chiefs’ pass catchers.

We’ll look into some of the Chiefs’ passing options on the FanDuel Sportsbook and decide which players we want to target.

Jerick McKinnon Receiving Yards (O/U 22.5 -110)

Even though Jerick McKinnon is a running back, he’s utilized more as a pass-catching threat out of the backfield. The Eagles have a tremendous defensive line but can be beaten with pass-catching backs, which McKinnon should make evident. There is some injury with the Chiefs’ wideouts, making McKinnon a better value play in the passing game. If you look at his pass-catching numbers over their last five games, he’s gone over his projected total of 22.5 in two. For context, one game was a blowout where he wasn’t needed as often, which reduced his numbers.

The Eagles could break out to a big league or be leading in general during large portions of this game. McKinnon should have value in creating offense and taking the ball downfield via the passing game, which is why we’re looking to target him.

Kadarius Toney (+320) or JuJu Smith-Schuster (+350) to Score a Touchdown

With the Chiefs thin at wide receiver, two players should be highlighted, even if they’re dealing with injuries. Kadarius Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster can be significant factors in the Super Bowl, especially Toney, for whom the Chiefs have been known to draw up gadget plays. Besides Travis Kelce, Smith-Schuster is a safety blanket for Mahomes and should see plenty of activity, especially if the Chiefs are trailing. Mahomes will have to make plays through the air, and with both Toney and Smith-Schuster priced above +300 to score a touchdown, there’s value here.

There should be more Chiefs wide receiver props available once there’s clarity on their injury situations, so keep an eye on the FanDuel Sportsbook for odds changes and new prop bets that become available.