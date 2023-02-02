Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Expected to Miss Super Bowl LVII by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) is expected to miss Super Bowl LVII, per Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.

Andy Reid on Mecole Hardman: ?I doubt he?ll make the Super Bowl.? — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) February 2, 2023

Hardman hadn’t played since November 6th before giving it a go in the AFC Championship game with a pelvis injury. He had two rushing attempts for seven yards, along with two receptions for ten yards in just 15 snaps played before he exited the game. It appears he reaggravated the ailment and is doubtful about missing the Super Bowl. It’s an answer to one of three uncertain pass-catchers for the Chiefs as we await word on both Kadarius Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster, both of whom exited the AFC Championship due to injury as well.

Hardman has made 25 receptions on 34 targets for 297 yards in eight games this season.

Super Bowl LVII Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently 1.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, with the total set at 50.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.