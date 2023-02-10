Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/10
Date: 02/10/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -2.5   -110   O 224.5   -110   -134  
 Current -3   -108   223   -110   -146  
New Orleans Pelicans  Open +2.5   -110   U 224.5   -110   +114  
 Current +3   -112   223   -110   +124  
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 08 DET -8.5 217.5 113-85
Mon, Feb 06 WAS -3.5 221.0 114-91
Sun, Feb 05 IND -4.0 228.0 122-103
Thu, Feb 02 MEM -6.0 223.0 128-113
Tue, Jan 31 MIA -4.0 211.0 100-97

 

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Feb 07 ATL -1.0 237.5 116-107
Sun, Feb 05 SAC +2.0 227.5 136-104
Sat, Feb 04 LAL -0.5 233.0 131-126
Thu, Feb 02 DAL +4.5 223.5 111-106
Tue, Jan 31 DEN +7.0 232.0 122-113
Betting Insights:

New Orleans Pelicans

  • 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers since the start of 2020/2021
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 6-3 (.667) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-9 (.231) against the spread on the road off a win over their last 13 games
