Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/10
Date: 02/10/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Open
|-2.5
|-110
|O 224.5
|-110
|-134
|Current
|-3
|-108
|223
|-110
|-146
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Open
|+2.5
|-110
|U 224.5
|-110
|+114
|Current
|+3
|-112
|223
|-110
|+124
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Cleveland Cavaliers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Feb 08
|DET
|-8.5
|217.5
|113-85
|Mon, Feb 06
|WAS
|-3.5
|221.0
|114-91
|Sun, Feb 05
|IND
|-4.0
|228.0
|122-103
|Thu, Feb 02
|MEM
|-6.0
|223.0
|128-113
|Tue, Jan 31
|MIA
|-4.0
|211.0
|100-97
New Orleans Pelicans
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Feb 07
|ATL
|-1.0
|237.5
|116-107
|Sun, Feb 05
|SAC
|+2.0
|227.5
|136-104
|Sat, Feb 04
|LAL
|-0.5
|233.0
|131-126
|Thu, Feb 02
|DAL
|+4.5
|223.5
|111-106
|Tue, Jan 31
|DEN
|+7.0
|232.0
|122-113
Betting Insights:
New Orleans Pelicans
- 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers since the start of 2020/2021
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 6-3 (.667) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
Cleveland Cavaliers
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-9 (.231) against the spread on the road off a win over their last 13 games