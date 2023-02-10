Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/10

Date: 02/10/2023 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Cleveland Cavaliers Open -2.5 -110 O 224.5 -110 -134 Current -3 -108 223 -110 -146 New Orleans Pelicans Open +2.5 -110 U 224.5 -110 +114 Current +3 -112 223 -110 +124

Cleveland Cavaliers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Feb 08 DET -8.5 217.5 113-85 Mon, Feb 06 WAS -3.5 221.0 114-91 Sun, Feb 05 IND -4.0 228.0 122-103 Thu, Feb 02 MEM -6.0 223.0 128-113 Tue, Jan 31 MIA -4.0 211.0 100-97 Last 5 Against The Spread: New Orleans Pelicans DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Feb 07 ATL -1.0 237.5 116-107 Sun, Feb 05 SAC +2.0 227.5 136-104 Sat, Feb 04 LAL -0.5 233.0 131-126 Thu, Feb 02 DAL +4.5 223.5 111-106 Tue, Jan 31 DEN +7.0 232.0 122-113