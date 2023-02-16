Clippers in Talks with PG Russell Westbrook by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Could Utah Jazz point guard Russell Westbrook be headed back to LA?

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Clippers have been granted permission and have begun potential contract talks with Westbrook.

The Los Angeles Clippers have begun conversations with Russell Westbrook, sources tell me and @LawMurrayTheNU. Clippers received permission to speak to Westbrook and talks have started among franchise officials. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2023

While the 34-year-old remains on the Jazz roster, he has yet to play for them and is expected to be bought out in the coming days. Utah acquired Westbrook from the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team deal on the eve of the league’s trade deadline.

The former MVP had been productive in a bench role, averaging 15.9 points, 7.5 assists, and 6.2 rebounds in 52 games before last week’s blockbuster.

This season, the point guard position has been a weak spot for the Clippers. LA recently parted ways with Reggie Jackson and John Wall, while acquiring Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets.

Landing Westbrook would provide the Clips with much-needed depth as LA looks to embark on a lengthy postseason run.

Stay tuned.

You can find the latest NBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.