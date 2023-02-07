College Basketball: #10 Marquette Travels to #21 UConn by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

It’s a ranked battle in the Big East on Tuesday night as the No. 21 UConn Huskies head to their second home in Hartford to host the No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles. To prepare you for the action, we look at the game and how you can find some value in the matchup.Marquette @ UConn Game Information

Location: XL Center | Hartford, CT

XL Center | Hartford, CT Time: 6:30 p.m. ET | TV: Fox Sports 1

UConn’s fall to Earth has seemingly continued into Tuesday night’s matchup as the Huskies narrowly eeked out their most recent win over Georgetown on Saturday. They’re home for the first time in nearly two weeks in the biggest homestand of the season thus far.

Marquette continues to be the surprise of the conference. The Golden Eagles have won ten of their past 11 games, including an 82-76 victory over these Huskies at home on January 11.

Spread: Marquette +4.5 (-114) | UConn -4.5 (-106)

Marquette +4.5 (-114) | UConn -4.5 (-106) Moneyline: Marquette +155 | UConn -188

Marquette +155 | UConn -188 Total: Over 147.5 (-106) | Under 147.5 (-114)

Doesn’t it feel nearly impossible to back the Huskies lately? They have looked like a shell of themselves since their 14-0 start was snapped on New Year’s Eve by Xavier more than a month ago. Fast-forward to the present, they have six losses under their belt entering this matchup. But one thing is certain: the XL Center will be rocking for this big-time Big East battle.

UConn’s key to success will be manning the paint with their twin towers of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan. Marquette is college basketball’s best team when it comes to two-point shooting percentage, so limiting them to difficult shots at the perimeter will go a long way.

As for Marquette’s point of emphasis, it may be to attack the basket. The Huskies foul at an alarmingly high rate, the 23rd highest in the nation among 363 teams, and getting their superstar Sanogo in foul trouble would be a massive advantage.

Sometimes you have to get ugly to cash some tickets. And backing UConn in a back-against-the-wall home spot in front of what should be an electric crowd feels like a good time to get ugly. These teams are trending in entirely opposite directions, but the paint presence could give Marquette some fits here. Back the Huskies at home.