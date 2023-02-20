College Basketball Preview & Pick: #5 Kansas Jayhawks @ #22 TCU Horned Frogs by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Big 12 continues to deliver on Monday nights with another ranked vs. ranked matchup, as the Kansas Jayhawks and the TCU Horned Frogs are set for a rematch in Fort Worth. To prepare you for the action, we look at the game and how you can find value in the matchup.

Kansas @ TCU Game Information

Location: Schollmaier Arena | Fort Worth, TX

Schollmaier Arena | Fort Worth, TX Time: 9:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

Yet another Big 12 title is there for the taking for Kansas. They are currently level with Texas atop the league and, with a win, could put some pressure on the Longhorns ahead of their Tuesday night matchup with Iowa State.

TCU would love to add a few more quad-one wins to their resume heading into March. The Horned Frogs have four and sit safely in the tournament field, but this is one of two remaining chances on their regular-season schedule to notch a statement victory.

Kansas @ TCU Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Kansas +1.5 (-110) | TCU -1.5 (-110)

Kansas +1.5 (-110) | TCU -1.5 (-110) Moneyline: Kansas +100 | TCU -120

Kansas +100 | TCU -120 Total: Over 151.5 (-110) | Under 151.5 (-110)

Over the weekend, TCU proved they are a different team when junior star guard Mike Miles is on the floor. After hyperextending his knee, Miles missed five games to kick off February. The Horned Frogs would drop four of the five contests and looked underwhelming in each loss.

Miles returned against Oklahoma State on Saturday, where TCU would pour in 100 points on a top-ten defense in the nation! It’s precisely why you see the Horned Frogs as a slight favorite at home. They are 9-1 at home when Miles is in the lineup.

Kansas has the most quad-one wins in the nation with 13. It’s four more than any other team, showing how battle-tested they are becoming in the season’s final months. Getting them as an underdog feels like value in almost any spot, and this one is no different.

The Jayhawks will be out for revenge following their embarrassing 23-point home defeat to TCU a month ago. Back the road dog here to find a way in a huge spot.