Colts Could Hold Third Round of HC Interviews by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Indianapolis Colts are considering a third round of interviews as they continue their search for a new head coach.

The #Colts are nearly done with their second round of head coaching interviews and are considering a rare Round 3 as well, sources tell me and @RapSheet. If they go that route, they?d pare down the list to a select few finalists before making their decision on their next HC. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 2, 2023

“Colts GM Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay are conducting one of the more thorough searches we’ve seen,” Garafolo writes. “Lots of candidates and long in-person interviews (around 12 hours in some cases), so another round to make sure they’re comfortable with their would fit.”

Indianapolis has nearly completed its second round of interviews, recently meeting with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Other names to have interviewed with the organization are last season’s interim head coach Jeff Saturday, defensive coordinators Ejiro Evero, Raheem Morris, and Don ‘Wink’ Martindale, offensive coordinators Brian Callahan and Shane Steichen, as well as special teams coordinator and former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

Garafolo notes the Colts will trim their list of potential candidates should they proceed with a third round.

