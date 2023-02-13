Colts to Hire Eagles OC Shane Steichen as Head Coach by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts are expected to hire Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their new head coach.

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is scheduled to fly to Indianapolis this afternoon, when he is expected to finalize his deal to become the Colts? next head coach, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2023

Steichen is scheduled to fly to Indianapolis on Monday afternoon, where contract negotiations will be finalized. The news comes a day after the Eagles fell 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, with Philadelphia putting up 417 yards of offense.

The Colts fired former head coach Frank Reich after Indianapolis began the 2022 season with a 3-5-1 record. Future Hall of Fame center Jeff Saturday replaced Reich on an interim basis in a widely criticized move. Saturday, who had no previous coaching experience, preceded to go 1-7 as the Colts missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Hired by the Eagles in 2021, Steichen helped install a run-heavy offense, which finished third in points per game this past season (28.1).

The 37-year-old will have his work cut out for him with a Colts team that finished 2022 ranked 30th in points per game (17.0) and 28th in points allowed (25.1).

Indianapolis currently holds the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

