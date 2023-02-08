Cowboys Expected to Franchise Tag RB Tony Pollard, Restructure Ezekiel Elliott's Contract by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to ProFootball Network, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to use the franchise tag ($10 million) on running back Tony Pollard.

After completing the final year of his four-year rookie contract, Pollard will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The 25-year-old enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022, setting highs in rushing (1,007), receiving (371), and touchdowns (12) while adding an explosive element to Dallas’s offense. Pollard recently underwent surgery to repair a fractured left fibula suffered in the Divisional Round but is fully expected to be ready for training camp.

Should the former Memphis standout ultimately receive the tag, he and the Cowboys would have until July to reach a long-term agreement.

As for Pollard’s backfield mate, Ezekiel Elliott, he is expected to take a significant pay cut to remain with the organization. The 27-year-old, who signed a massive six-year, $90 million extension in 2019, has been in steady decline, culminating in a career-low 876 rushing yards on 231 attempts (3.8 AVG) this past season, although he did manage to score 12 touchdowns.

