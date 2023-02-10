Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/10
Date: 02/10/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Dallas Mavericks  Open +2   -110   O 233.5   -110   +112  
 Current +4   -110   234   -110   +146  
Sacramento Kings  Open -2   -110   U 233.5   -110   -132  
 Current -4   -110   234   -110   -174  
Projected Lineups:

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Kyrie Irving   27.0 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. PF  Christian Wood   17.8 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
3. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   13.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. SG  Josh Green   8.8 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. C  Dwight Powell   6.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
6. SF  Reggie Bullock   6.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

 

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   18.7 Points, 12.2 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   24.2 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
3. SG  Malik Monk   13.5 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
4. SF  Harrison Barnes   15.1 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. SG  Kevin Huerter   14.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. PF  Keegan Murray   12.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 08 LAC +8.0 220.5 110-104
Mon, Feb 06 UTA +9.5 222.5 124-111
Sat, Feb 04 GS +10.5 226.0 119-113
Thu, Feb 02 NO -4.5 223.5 111-106
Mon, Jan 30 DET -10.5 232.0 111-105

 

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 08 HOU -8.5 239.0 130-128
Mon, Feb 06 HOU -7.0 239.5 140-120
Sun, Feb 05 NO -2.0 227.5 136-104
Fri, Feb 03 IND -1.5 236.0 107-104
Wed, Feb 01 SA -7.5 244.0 119-109
Betting Insights:

Sacramento Kings

  • 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks since the start of 2020/2021
  • 18-7 (.720) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks over their last 25 games
  • 1-5 (.167) against the spread off a win over their last 6 games

Dallas Mavericks

  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
