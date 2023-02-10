Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/10

Date: 02/10/2023 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Golden 1 Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Dallas Mavericks Open +2 -110 O 233.5 -110 +112 Current +4 -110 234 -110 +146 Sacramento Kings Open -2 -110 U 233.5 -110 -132 Current -4 -110 234 -110 -174

Dallas Mavericks Projected Lineups: 1. PG Kyrie Irving 27.0 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists 2. PF Christian Wood 17.8 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 3. SF Tim Hardaway Jr. 13.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 4. SG Josh Green 8.8 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 5. C Dwight Powell 6.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists 6. SF Reggie Bullock 6.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists Sacramento Kings 1. C Domantas Sabonis 18.7 Points, 12.2 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists 2. PG DeAaron Fox 24.2 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists 3. SG Malik Monk 13.5 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists 4. SF Harrison Barnes 15.1 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 5. SG Kevin Huerter 14.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists 6. PF Keegan Murray 12.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Dallas Mavericks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Feb 08 LAC +8.0 220.5 110-104 Mon, Feb 06 UTA +9.5 222.5 124-111 Sat, Feb 04 GS +10.5 226.0 119-113 Thu, Feb 02 NO -4.5 223.5 111-106 Mon, Jan 30 DET -10.5 232.0 111-105 Last 5 Against The Spread: Sacramento Kings DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Feb 08 HOU -8.5 239.0 130-128 Mon, Feb 06 HOU -7.0 239.5 140-120 Sun, Feb 05 NO -2.0 227.5 136-104 Fri, Feb 03 IND -1.5 236.0 107-104 Wed, Feb 01 SA -7.5 244.0 119-109