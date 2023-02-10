Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 02/10/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Dallas Mavericks
|Open
|+2
|-110
|O 233.5
|-110
|+112
|Current
|+4
|-110
|234
|-110
|+146
|Sacramento Kings
|Open
|-2
|-110
|U 233.5
|-110
|-132
|Current
|-4
|-110
|234
|-110
|-174
Projected Lineups:
Dallas Mavericks
|1.
|PG
|Kyrie Irving
|27.0 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
|2.
|PF
|Christian Wood
|17.8 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|13.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Josh Green
|8.8 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|5.
|C
|Dwight Powell
|6.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Reggie Bullock
|6.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
Sacramento Kings
|1.
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|18.7 Points, 12.2 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
|2.
|PG
|DeAaron Fox
|24.2 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Malik Monk
|13.5 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Harrison Barnes
|15.1 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Kevin Huerter
|14.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|12.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Dallas Mavericks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Feb 08
|LAC
|+8.0
|220.5
|110-104
|Mon, Feb 06
|UTA
|+9.5
|222.5
|124-111
|Sat, Feb 04
|GS
|+10.5
|226.0
|119-113
|Thu, Feb 02
|NO
|-4.5
|223.5
|111-106
|Mon, Jan 30
|DET
|-10.5
|232.0
|111-105
Sacramento Kings
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Feb 08
|HOU
|-8.5
|239.0
|130-128
|Mon, Feb 06
|HOU
|-7.0
|239.5
|140-120
|Sun, Feb 05
|NO
|-2.0
|227.5
|136-104
|Fri, Feb 03
|IND
|-1.5
|236.0
|107-104
|Wed, Feb 01
|SA
|-7.5
|244.0
|119-109
Betting Insights:
Sacramento Kings
- 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks since the start of 2020/2021
- 18-7 (.720) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks over their last 25 games
- 1-5 (.167) against the spread off a win over their last 6 games
Dallas Mavericks
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023