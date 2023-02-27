Damian Lillard Goes for 71 in Win Over Rockets by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

Damian Lillard scored 71 points on Sunday in a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Trail Blazers guard set personal and career records after having two 61-point performances in recent years. He tied Donovan Mitchell for the season high in points in a game and took to social media, where he said his mother needed him to score 72 to reclaim the throne.

Saying Lillard was unstoppable would be selling this masterful performance short. He went 22-38 from the field, including hitting 13 threes while going a perfect 14-14 from the charity stripe. Postgame, Lillard spoke about how he was in attack mode and could do whatever he wanted on the floor.

Damian Lillard casually pulls up from the logo and drains it?Unguardable. ??



Meeting with reporters, Lillard spoke about how his mood was brought down as the league ordered a blood-drawn drug test in response to his historic showing. His fear of needles did not go over well.

The Trail Blazers’ all-time leading scorer has been the subject of plenty of trade speculation, as winning hasn’t transpired during his time in Portland. Lillard double-downed on his commitment to Portland, signing a two-year extension that would pay him roughly $63 million in its final year. It’s unclear if his loyalty will pay off with a ring, but Lillard’s okay with continuing to build a legacy in Portland.

The Blazers sit 29-31 and 11th in the Western Conference with the seventh most challenging schedule remaining in their playoff hunt. Portland has +370 odds to make the playoffs on the FanDuel Sportsbook.