Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/05

Date: 02/05/2023 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Denver Nuggets Open -1 -110 O 236.5 -110 -112 Current +3 -108 233 -110 +128 Minnesota Timberwolves Open +1 -112 U 236.5 -110 -104 Current -3 -112 233 -110 -152

Denver Nuggets Projected Lineups: 1. C Nikola Jokic 24.8 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 10.1 Assists 2. PG Jamal Murray 20.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists 3. PF Aaron Gordon 16.7 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists 4. SF Michael Porter Jr. 16.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists 5. SG Christian Braun 3.8 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists 6. SG Bruce Brown 11.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists Minnesota Timberwolves 1. SG Anthony Edwards 24.8 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists 2. PG DAngelo Russell 18.1 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists 3. C Rudy Gobert 13.4 Points, 11.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 4. SF Kyle Anderson 8.3 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists 5. PF Jaden McDaniels 11.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists 6. C Naz Reid 10.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Denver Nuggets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Feb 04 ATL -10.0 228.5 128-108 Thu, Feb 02 GS -6.0 236.0 134-117 Tue, Jan 31 NO -7.0 232.0 122-113 Sat, Jan 28 PHI +3.0 232.0 126-119 Wed, Jan 25 MIL +12.5 227.5 107-99 Last 5 Against The Spread: Minnesota Timberwolves DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Feb 03 ORL -5.5 229.0 127-120 Wed, Feb 01 GS +5.5 240.5 119-114 Mon, Jan 30 SAC +1.5 237.0 118-111 Sat, Jan 28 SAC +1.5 238.5 117-110 Fri, Jan 27 MEM +1.5 236.0 111-100