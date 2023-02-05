Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

by

7 hours ago

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/05
Date: 02/05/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Target Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Denver Nuggets  Open -1   -110   O 236.5   -110   -112  
 Current +3   -108   233   -110   +128  
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +1   -112   U 236.5   -110   -104  
 Current -3   -112   233   -110   -152  
Projected Lineups:

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   24.8 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 10.1 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   20.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   16.7 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SG  Christian Braun   3.8 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. SG  Bruce Brown   11.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   24.8 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. PG  DAngelo Russell   18.1 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. C  Rudy Gobert   13.4 Points, 11.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   8.3 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. C  Naz Reid   10.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Feb 04 ATL -10.0 228.5 128-108
Thu, Feb 02 GS -6.0 236.0 134-117
Tue, Jan 31 NO -7.0 232.0 122-113
Sat, Jan 28 PHI +3.0 232.0 126-119
Wed, Jan 25 MIL +12.5 227.5 107-99

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 03 ORL -5.5 229.0 127-120
Wed, Feb 01 GS +5.5 240.5 119-114
Mon, Jan 30 SAC +1.5 237.0 118-111
Sat, Jan 28 SAC +1.5 238.5 117-110
Fri, Jan 27 MEM +1.5 236.0 111-100
Betting Insights:
  • The Denver Nuggets are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Denver Nuggets are 9-2 (.818) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road off a win over their last 11 games
  • The Denver Nuggets are 11-4 (.733) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road over their last 15 games
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Denver Nuggets
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 1-4 (.200) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-1 (.800) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 10-15 (.385) against the spread as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 6-10 (.353) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 10-4 (.714) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5-9 (.357) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Denver Nuggets are 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Denver Nuggets are 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Denver Nuggets are 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Denver Nuggets are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Denver Nuggets are 4-1 (.800) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Denver Nuggets are 19-10 (.655) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
  • The Denver Nuggets are 5-9 (.333) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Denver Nuggets are 11-3 (.786) against the spread at home over their last 14 games
  • The Denver Nuggets are 14-5 (.737) against the spread off a win over their last 19 games
  • The Denver Nuggets are 14-5 (.737) against the spread at home over their last 19 games
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related