Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/05
Date: 02/05/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Target Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Denver Nuggets
|Open
|-1
|-110
|O 236.5
|-110
|-112
|Current
|+3
|-108
|233
|-110
|+128
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Open
|+1
|-112
|U 236.5
|-110
|-104
|Current
|-3
|-112
|233
|-110
|-152
Projected Lineups:
Denver Nuggets
|1.
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|24.8 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 10.1 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Jamal Murray
|20.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Aaron Gordon
|16.7 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|16.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Christian Braun
|3.8 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Bruce Brown
|11.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
Minnesota Timberwolves
|1.
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|24.8 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
|2.
|PG
|DAngelo Russell
|18.1 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
|3.
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|13.4 Points, 11.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Kyle Anderson
|8.3 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Jaden McDaniels
|11.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
|6.
|C
|Naz Reid
|10.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Denver Nuggets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Feb 04
|ATL
|-10.0
|228.5
|128-108
|Thu, Feb 02
|GS
|-6.0
|236.0
|134-117
|Tue, Jan 31
|NO
|-7.0
|232.0
|122-113
|Sat, Jan 28
|PHI
|+3.0
|232.0
|126-119
|Wed, Jan 25
|MIL
|+12.5
|227.5
|107-99
Minnesota Timberwolves
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Feb 03
|ORL
|-5.5
|229.0
|127-120
|Wed, Feb 01
|GS
|+5.5
|240.5
|119-114
|Mon, Jan 30
|SAC
|+1.5
|237.0
|118-111
|Sat, Jan 28
|SAC
|+1.5
|238.5
|117-110
|Fri, Jan 27
|MEM
|+1.5
|236.0
|111-100
Betting Insights:
- The Denver Nuggets are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road since the start of 2020/2021
- The Denver Nuggets are 9-2 (.818) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road off a win over their last 11 games
- The Denver Nuggets are 11-4 (.733) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road over their last 15 games
- The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets since the start of 2021/2022
- The Minnesota Timberwolves have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Denver Nuggets
- The Minnesota Timberwolves are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Minnesota Timberwolves are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Minnesota Timberwolves are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Minnesota Timberwolves are 1-4 (.200) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-1 (.800) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Minnesota Timberwolves are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Minnesota Timberwolves are 10-15 (.385) against the spread as a favorite in 2022/2023
- The Minnesota Timberwolves are 6-10 (.353) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
- The Minnesota Timberwolves are 10-4 (.714) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
- The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5-9 (.357) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
- The Denver Nuggets are 4-1 (.800) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Denver Nuggets are 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Denver Nuggets are 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Denver Nuggets are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Denver Nuggets are 4-1 (.800) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Denver Nuggets are 19-10 (.655) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
- The Denver Nuggets are 5-9 (.333) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
- The Denver Nuggets are 11-3 (.786) against the spread at home over their last 14 games
- The Denver Nuggets are 14-5 (.737) against the spread off a win over their last 19 games
- The Denver Nuggets are 14-5 (.737) against the spread at home over their last 19 games