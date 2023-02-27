Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 02/27/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Spectrum Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Detroit Pistons
|Open
|+6.5
|-108
|O 237
|-110
|+215
|Current
|+7
|-108
|234.5
|-110
|+240
|Charlotte Hornets
|Open
|-6.5
|-112
|U 237
|-110
|-260
|Current
|-7
|-112
|234.5
|-110
|-295
Projected Lineups:
Detroit Pistons
|1.
|C
|Isaiah Stewart
|11.3 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Alec Burks
|12.7 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Killian Hayes
|9.5 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Marvin Bagley III
|11.0 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
|5.
|C
|James Wiseman
|7.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Hamidou Diallo
|8.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
Charlotte Hornets
|1.
|PG
|LaMelo Ball
|23.4 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 8.5 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Terry Rozier
|21.4 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
|3.
|C
|Mark Williams
|7.7 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Gordon Hayward
|14.5 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|19.7 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|8.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Detroit Pistons
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Feb 25
|TOR
|+7.5
|228.0
|95-91
|Thu, Feb 23
|ORL
|+8.0
|229.5
|108-106
|Wed, Feb 15
|BOS
|+12.0
|227.0
|127-109
|Sun, Feb 12
|TOR
|+11.5
|226.0
|119-118
|Fri, Feb 10
|SA
|-6.0
|234.0
|138-131
Charlotte Hornets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Feb 25
|MIA
|+6.5
|229.0
|108-103
|Fri, Feb 24
|MIN
|+7.0
|241.0
|121-113
|Wed, Feb 15
|SA
|-5.5
|243.0
|120-110
|Mon, Feb 13
|ATL
|+6.0
|241.5
|144-138
|Sat, Feb 11
|DEN
|+7.0
|237.5
|119-105
Betting Insights:
Charlotte Hornets
- 3-4 (.375) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
- 3-5 (.375) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
Detroit Pistons
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 0-5 (.000) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023