Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

by

1 hours ago

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/27
Date: 02/27/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Spectrum Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Detroit Pistons  Open +6.5   -108   O 237   -110   +215  
 Current +7   -108   234.5   -110   +240  
Charlotte Hornets  Open -6.5   -112   U 237   -110   -260  
 Current -7   -112   234.5   -110   -295  
Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons

1. C  Isaiah Stewart   11.3 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
2. SG  Alec Burks   12.7 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
3. PG  Killian Hayes   9.5 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
4. PF  Marvin Bagley III   11.0 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
5. C  James Wiseman   7.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. SG  Hamidou Diallo   8.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

 

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   23.4 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 8.5 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   21.4 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
3. C  Mark Williams   7.7 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
4. SF  Gordon Hayward   14.5 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
5. SF  Kelly Oubre Jr.   19.7 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. PG  Dennis Smith Jr.   8.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Feb 25 TOR +7.5 228.0 95-91
Thu, Feb 23 ORL +8.0 229.5 108-106
Wed, Feb 15 BOS +12.0 227.0 127-109
Sun, Feb 12 TOR +11.5 226.0 119-118
Fri, Feb 10 SA -6.0 234.0 138-131

 

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Feb 25 MIA +6.5 229.0 108-103
Fri, Feb 24 MIN +7.0 241.0 121-113
Wed, Feb 15 SA -5.5 243.0 120-110
Mon, Feb 13 ATL +6.0 241.5 144-138
Sat, Feb 11 DEN +7.0 237.5 119-105
Betting Insights:

Charlotte Hornets

  • 3-4 (.375) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • 3-5 (.375) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023

Detroit Pistons

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 0-5 (.000) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related