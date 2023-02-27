Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/27

Date: 02/27/2023 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Spectrum Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Detroit Pistons Open +6.5 -108 O 237 -110 +215 Current +7 -108 234.5 -110 +240 Charlotte Hornets Open -6.5 -112 U 237 -110 -260 Current -7 -112 234.5 -110 -295

Detroit Pistons Projected Lineups: 1. C Isaiah Stewart 11.3 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 2. SG Alec Burks 12.7 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists 3. PG Killian Hayes 9.5 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists 4. PF Marvin Bagley III 11.0 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists 5. C James Wiseman 7.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists 6. SG Hamidou Diallo 8.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists Charlotte Hornets 1. PG LaMelo Ball 23.4 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 8.5 Assists 2. PG Terry Rozier 21.4 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists 3. C Mark Williams 7.7 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists 4. SF Gordon Hayward 14.5 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 5. SF Kelly Oubre Jr. 19.7 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists 6. PG Dennis Smith Jr. 8.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists

Detroit Pistons DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Feb 25 TOR +7.5 228.0 95-91 Thu, Feb 23 ORL +8.0 229.5 108-106 Wed, Feb 15 BOS +12.0 227.0 127-109 Sun, Feb 12 TOR +11.5 226.0 119-118 Fri, Feb 10 SA -6.0 234.0 138-131 Last 5 Against The Spread: Charlotte Hornets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Feb 25 MIA +6.5 229.0 108-103 Fri, Feb 24 MIN +7.0 241.0 121-113 Wed, Feb 15 SA -5.5 243.0 120-110 Mon, Feb 13 ATL +6.0 241.5 144-138 Sat, Feb 11 DEN +7.0 237.5 119-105