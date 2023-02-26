Devils Acquire Timo Meier in Blockbuster Trade with Sharks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The New Jersey Devils believe in this iteration of their team and are gearing up for a sincere playoff push.

According to Pierre LeBrun, the Devils acquired one of the most prominent names on the trade market, adding Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks.

At the time of publishing, it wasn’t immediately known who the Devis were sending the other way.

Still pending the official trade call, but hearing that the New Jersey Devils have acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks@TSNHockey @TheAthleticNHL — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2023

For most of the past few weeks, it’s been more a matter of where Meier is traded rather than if he would be on the move.

The former first-round draft pick has been the engine driving the Sharks’ offense this season. Meier has recorded 31 goals and 21 assists in 57 games this year.

He joins an exciting young Devils’ nucleus that sits three points back of the Carolina Hurricanes for top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

The trade moves the needle for New Jersey in the futures market. Yesterday the Devils were sitting at +1500 on the Stanley Cup futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook. Now, they are down to +900.