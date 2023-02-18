Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Won't Pitch in World Baseball Classic
Clayton Kershaw will not pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Clayton Kershaw just announced that he will not be participating in the World Baseball Classic— Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) February 17, 2023
He declined to say the specific reason, but said it is ?super disappointing?
While that sounds ominous for a starting pitcher who has dealt with numerous health problems over the past seven seasons, the reason for his absence is not directly health-related. It seems Kershaw can’t find the insurance coverage that will allow him to participate in the WBC because of past health issues. Every player in the Classic must have independent insurance coverage.
Kershaw last made 30+ starts in 2015, and if you throw out the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, he is averaging less than 25 starts since 2015. LA is probably not shedding any tears that Kershaw won’t pitch during the tournament, as they would much rather bring him along at their own pace.
