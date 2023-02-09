Durant Trade to Suns Shifts NBA Championship Odds Landscape by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NBA is known for having superstars shift cities at the drop of a hat, and that’s exactly what transpired overnight with Kevin Durant.

If you don’t keep notifications on during the late hours, you likely woke up to a blockbuster trade in the NBA, with the Phoenix Suns acquiring superstar forward Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.

There were rumors around the NBA over the past year that Durant had an interest in joining the Phoenix Suns, and with everything that’s happened in Brooklyn over the last week, those rumors quickly turned into a reality.

Phoenix paid a hefty price to acquire Durant, but in a star-driven league, the Suns now boast a starting five that includes Durant, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul, and Torrey Craig. That lineup will stack up with any team, which means the Western Conference should take notice.

The NBA Championship landscape has shifted on the FanDuel Sportsbook, so we will look into the new odds.

It’s almost comical how quickly things can change in the NBA. Depending on what book you use, the Suns were likely listed around +1700 to win the NBA Championship going into last night’s action. That has quickly changed with their acquisition of Durant, where you can now find them listed at +460 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. That’s quite the shift, but it’s hard to argue that it’s not warranted. The Suns still find themselves behind the Boston Celtics (+280) and the Milwaukee Bucks (+420) to win the NBA Title. Time will tell how it turns out, but the makeup of this team is now more intriguing than it was on February 8.

When you have the talent the Suns possess, it’s hard not to get excited. We don’t know how the four Suns stars will mesh, but the Suns’ newest addition could be the missing element they need to get over the top. Durant has the pedigree to make the Suns a serious threat heading into the postseason in what looks to be a wide-open Western Conference.

The Denver Nuggets (+700) are the current Western Conference leaders and appear to be a legitimate threat to bring home the franchise’s first NBA Title. Before the Durant trade, there was a path to the NBA Finals for the Nuggets, but now that’s more difficult. There are a lot of teams in the West that could make noise, whether it’s the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors or the up-and-coming Memphis Grizzlies.

The Western Conference playoffs got much more interesting over the past 24 hours.