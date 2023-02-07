Eagles' A.J. Brown “Didn't Know Fantasy was Still Going on” by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

With his eyes set on the Super Bowl, Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown had no idea that fantasy football carried over to this point of the season.

"I didn't even know Fantasy was still going on!"@GreggSussman asked @1kalwaysopen_ what kind of game he'll have on Sunday for all the fantasy football players who have him in their Playoff Pools.#FlyEaglesFly #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/Y17ErassZk — SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) February 7, 2023

SportsGrid’s own Gregg Sussman asked the Eagles wide receiver if fans could expect him to have a big game on Sunday for their playoff pools, to which Brown replied with a smirk, “I didn’t even know fantasy was still going on for the Super Bowl.”

The conversation continued, and Brown reiterated that you never know how these things will go. The Eagles have run the football well throughout their first two playoff games, which Brown highlighted in his reply.

“You just never know. It depends on how the game goes. Like the last two playoff games, we were just running the ball. I can’t do nothing about that.”

Brown compiled just seven receptions for 50 yards in the Eagles’ first playoff victories ahead of the Super Bowl.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Eagles as -1.5 favorites on the spread and -122 on the moneyline for Super Bowl LVII.