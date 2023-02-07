Eagles' Darius Slay on Slowing Down QB Patrick Mahomes: 'Make Him Uncomfortable' by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

One of the keys to the Philadelphia Eagles’ success this year has been the play of their vaunted defense, which ranked first in sacks, first in passing yards allowed, and eighth in scoring during the regular season. After steamrolling through the NFC in the postseason, Philadelphia’s D will face its toughest test this Sunday as the Eagles square off with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

To that end, Eagles Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay was asked during Super Bowl’s opening night how he and the rest of Philadelphia’s defense can force Mahomes into turning the ball over, to which he replied:

“Make him uncomfortable. We got the pass rush to do that. We got the secondary to do that. The whole defense can do it. We just gotta stay true to what coach has, put the gameplan together, and execute at a high level.”

Easier said than done, to be sure, but as usual, Slay is not lacking confidence.

We shall see what happens come Sunday.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Eagles as -1.5 favorites on the spread and -122 on the moneyline.