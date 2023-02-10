Eagles, Over Drawing Considerable Interest for Super Bowl LVII by SportsGrid 3 minutes ago

Super Bowl LVII is just days away, and there’s already been plenty of action sizing up this game. After the initial major line movement, things have settled in, with the Philadelphia Eagles drawing considerable interest.Super Bowl Betting Insights @ BetMGM

Line Movement : Chiefs -1.5 –> Eagles -1.5

: Chiefs -1.5 –> Eagles -1.5 Ticket Percentage : Eagles 67% | Chiefs 33%

: Eagles 67% | Chiefs 33% Handle Percentage: Eagles 68% | Chiefs 32%

The spread for Super Bowl LVII opened with the Chiefs listed as 1.5-point favorites but quickly shifted to the Eagles as 1.5-point favorites. Money has come in relatively strong for the Eagles since the line opened, which has now seen them compile 67% of bets for 68% of the handle on the spread.

There hasn’t been as much of a lean towards the Eagles on the moneyline, but they are still generating more money in that department. The Chiefs opened as -115 favorites on the moneyline but now sit as +105 underdogs, with the Eagles listed at -125.

KC has seen an advantage in tickets, with 58% of the bets for 45% of the handle. On the other hand, the Eagles have compiled 42% of the bets, resulting in 55% of the handle. The more sizable bets have headed toward Philly on the moneyline.

The total has seen similar action to the moneyline. There’s been some slight line movement after it opened at 49.5 and has since risen to 50.5. The OVER, backed by the sharps, has seen 57% of the bets for 68% of the handle.

Ticket Percentage : Heads 51% | Tails 49%

: Heads 51% | Tails 49% Handle Percentage: Tails 53% | Heads 47%

The coin toss has notoriously been a popular wager to make amongst bettors. “Sharp” bettors are backing the notion that “tails never fails,” with 49% of bets generating 53% of the handle on tails.

After the early coin-toss action was on the Eagles, the tickets and money have since evened out on which team will win the coin toss, with 50% of bets and 50% of the money currently on both sides.

Yellow/Green : +350 –> +175 | Orange: +250 –> +325

: +350 –> +175 | +250 –> +325 Blue : +500 –> +400 | Red/Pink : +550 –> +500 | Purple : +900 –> +900

: +500 –> +400 | : +550 –> +500 | : +900 –> +900 Clear/Water: +500 –> +750 | No Gatorade Poured: +1600 –> +1400

Whether it’s Andy Reid or Nick Sirianni, the winning coach will almost assuredly get doused with some color of Gatorade. No Gatorade being poured is considered the outlier, which owns +1400 odds and has manufactured just 5% of tickets and 5% of the handle.

The two colors drawing the most interest are yellow/green, along with orange. Yellow/green has the best odds at +175 and has seen 30% of wagers and 38% of the handle. We’re talking about some big-boy bets.

Orange (+325) has also gotten a fair share of interest, drawing in 20% of tickets and 21% of the handle.