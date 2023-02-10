Eagles Pass Catchers to Target in Super Bowl LVII by SportsGrid 3 minutes ago

The Philadelphia Eagles have a more talented group of pass catchers than the Kansas City Chiefs, which should be evident in Super Bowl LVII.

The likes of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert should all be featured in this matchup, and there’s potential value for all three to do damage.

We’ll look into some of the Eagles’ passing options on the FanDuel Sportsbook and decide which players we want to target.

Even with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, Philadelphia’s group of pass catchers might be difficult for Kansas City to overcome. There’s a solid case to be made that the Eagles should have the advantage in the trenches with their offensive and defensive lines, so it could be a long evening for Kansas City. With Mahomes at quarterback, you never know, but on paper, this presents a difficult matchup for the Chiefs.

That means there’s potential value with the Eagles’ pass catchers, even if they had a run-heavy game plan through their first two playoff rounds. If Kansas City keeps up with them on offense, they might be forced to have a more pass-heavy attack, but it’s hard to predict whether or not that will be the case.

A.J. Brown Receiving Yards (O/U 72.5 -110)

Brown wasn’t targeted much in either playoff victory, recording just seven catches for 50 yards. This is largely due to the Eagles’ run-heavy attack, but it’s not something we saw much during the regular season, where he compiled 88 catches for 1,496 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Five of the last six games of the regular season saw Brown record more than 73 receiving yards, which is what we expect from him on Sunday.

Verdict: Over 72.5 receiving yards

DeVonta Smith Receiving Yards (O/U 63.5 -110)

A significant reason that Brown hasn’t been targeted as much is due to the growth of Smith. Smith’s over/under receiving prop for the Super Bowl is set at 63.5, which he’s gone over in six of their last eight games. The issue is that Smith has gone under that mark in the previous two playoff games, but the Eagles didn’t throw at a high clip in those victories, which were both blowouts. Depending on the Chiefs’ game plan, Smith could hold value at this number, but we have a hard time seeing both wideouts feasting in this game, so we’ll take the number one in Brown.

Verdict: Under 63.5 receiving yards

Dallas Goedert Receiving Yards (O/U 49.5 -110)

One of the most consistent threats in the Eagles’ offense has been their tight end Dallas Goedert. He’s been an excellent target for quarterback Jalen Hurts and a reliable option. Goedert’s over/under receiving prop is set at 49.5. In their final five games, he’s only gone over that number twice. Goedert will be a part of the Eagles’ game plan, but we envision him playing more of a blocking roll. The Eagles will have a strong ground attack regardless of what fans want. We plan on fading two of the three top pass catchers for the Eagles receiving props, including Goedert.

Verdict: Under 49.5 receiving yards