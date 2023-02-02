Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (MCL) 'On Schedule' in Recovery by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is “on schedule” in his recovery from last November’s surgery to repair a torn MCL.

Pitts suffered the injury during Week 11’s contest against the Chicago Bears and was subsequently placed on season-ending injured reserve.

A consensus top-three tight end in fantasy circles before the regular season, Pitts’s sophomore campaign was one of the most disappointing in recent memory. After becoming just the second rookie tight end to top the 1000-yard receiving mark, the former fourth overall pick recorded just 28 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns across ten games in 2022. That said, Pitts is hardly to blame for the drop in production. Atlanta installed a run-heavy offense under veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota, leading to few opportunities in the passing game.

With rookie QB Desmond Ridder showing flashes across his four starts, Pitts will be a prime bounce-back candidate in 2023. We know that talent isn’t an issue.

