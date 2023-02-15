Giants Release WR Sterling Shepard by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Sterling Shepard’s time in the Big Apple has come to an end. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the New York Giants are releasing Shepard after seven seasons.

When Sterling Shepard took a pay cut last offseason, his new contract included an automatic void three days after the Super Bowl. So he becomes a free agent today. The Giants will carry a $4.3M dead money charge for Shepard in 2023. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) February 15, 2023

After taking a pay cut to remain with the Giants, the 30-year-old saw his 2022 campaign end in Week 3 due to a torn ACL. Injuries were a common theme for Shepard during his G-Men tenure, the Oklahoma native appearing in 12 or more games just three times. Shepard was drafted by the Giants in the second round (40th overall) back in 2016. His best season came in 2018, where he set highs in catches (66) and yards (872) while starting all 16 games.

When healthy, the former Sooner has proven to be a capable No. 2 receiving option. However, coming off yet another devastating injury, Shepard will likely have to settle for a one-year, incentive-laden contract.

New York will carry a $4.3 million dead cap hit for Shepard in 2023.

