Golden Knights' Adin Hill Practiced Friday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Adin Hill was able to practice Friday for the Vegas Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Adin Hill is back with the team for today?s practice. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) February 24, 2023

Hill has been out the past two games for the Knights due to an undisclosed injury. Some might say the timing couldn’t be worse for Hill and the team. The Knights are also without starting goaltender Logan Thompson who is on IR with a lower-body injury. Thompson had been playing well for the Golden Knights this season, but a good showing by Hill with Thompson on the shelf could earn him more starts. There is no word yet on if Hill will be ready to start Saturday versus the Dallas Stars. If not, Laurent Brossoit is again expected to be between the pipes.