Golden Knights' Logan Thompson Will Undergo MRI by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

Logan Thompson had to leave the game early Thursday for the Vegas Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Bruce Cassidy on Logan Thompson-



"I saw him in there. He?s moving around. We?ll get an MRI in the morning and have a much better idea, and hopefully we?ll have good news. Hopefully this is a quick one, but we won?t know until tomorrow." — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) February 10, 2023

Thompson suffered a leg injury in the third period of the victory over the Minnesota Wild. Adin Hill came on and made the last four saves in the win. Thompson underwent an MRI, but the results have yet to be announced. The good news is that Thompson moved around the locker room after the game without any noticeable issues. This could mean he avoided a worst-case scenario, but the MRI will surely let the team know that. Hill will take over the starting role until Thompson returns. If Thompson were to be out long-term, the Golden Knights might be forced to try and pick up a veteran goaltender as insurance for Hill before the NHL trade deadline on March 3.