Golden Knights Trade Shea Weber to Coyotes
Kevin Weekes of ESPN.com reports that the Golden Knights have traded Shea Weber to the Arizona Coyotes.
February 22, 2023
I?m told @ArizonaCoyotes are trading D Dysin Mayo to @GoldenKnights in exchange for 5th Rd Pick in 2023 and D Shea Weber (contract). @espn @NHL @NHLNetwork @TSNHockey @DKSportsbook #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/e30gw1FEIu
Weber’s status has not changed, and his career is likely over. This trade was made solely for salary cap purposes. The Coyotes will cover the final three years of Weber’s 14-year, $110 million contract. The contract only has $1 million in cash left each season but does free up over $7 million of salary cap space for the Golden Knights. Perhaps they will use that money to acquire a forward before the March 3 trade deadline to replace the injured Mark Stone. Patrick Kane and Timo Meier would look pretty good in a Golden Knights uniform.
On Thursday, the Knights will host the Calgary Flames. The Knights are +152 (-1.5) on the puck line versus and -160 on the moneyline, with an over/under of six, over (-120), and under (-102).
