Here's How Much You Would've Won If You Bet $100 On Tom Brady Games Brady went 215-158-8 against the spread in his 23-year career

Tom Brady might have had a tumultuous relationship with Las Vegas bookmakers, but bettors who backed the legendary quarterback walked away alongside him after a notable long-term gain.

Brady on Wednesday announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons. The 45-year-old, who also retired last year for the short span of 40 days, emotionally reiterated this time it was “for good.”

Brady retires not only as an unmatched winner with seven Super Bowls, but also as a moneymaker for countless NFL bettors.

According to Bookies.com’s Bill Speros, Brady went 215-158-8 against the spread in his 381 career starts, including 47 games in the postseason. It earned Brady a respectable 56.4% ATS coverage rate in his career, which included two decades as the quarterback of the New England Patriots.

If you bet $100 on Brady to cover every week of his career, you would be up $3,743.50 over 23 seasons. That calculation from Bookies.com reflects the industry standard -110 ATS odds.

Brady ranks second ATS all-time among quarterbacks in the regular season with more than 100 starts. Only Hall of Famer and longtime San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana has compiled a better ATS clip.

Brady also went 5-5 against the spread in his 10 Super Bowl appearances. His most notable wins came in Super Bowl XXXVI as the Patriots won 20-17 after closing as a 14-point underdog. In his final Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, Brady led Tampa Bay to a 31-9 win against the Kansas City Chiefs after entering as a 3-point underdog.

With Brady walking away from the NFL and officially not returning to the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay’s futures for the 2023 campaign followed a familiar, previously written script with DraftKings Sportsbook now having the Bucs 40-to-1 to win the title.