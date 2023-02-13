Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13
Date: 02/13/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Houston Rockets
|Open
|+14.5
|-110
|O 227
|-110
|+750
|Current
|+13.5
|-110
|226.5
|-110
|+640
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Open
|-14.5
|-110
|U 227
|-110
|-1200
|Current
|-13.5
|-110
|226.5
|-110
|-950
Projected Lineups:
Houston Rockets
|1.
|C
|Alperen Sengn
|15.3 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Jalen Green
|21.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|12.0 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|11.7 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
|5.
|SF
|JaeSean Tate
|7.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
|6.
|PG
|TyTy Washington Jr.
|4.0 Points, 1.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
Philadelphia 76ers
|1.
|C
|Joel Embiid
|33.4 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|2.
|SG
|James Harden
|21.3 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 10.8 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|19.7 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Tobias Harris
|15.5 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
|5.
|PG
|DeAnthony Melton
|10.7 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Georges Niang
|9.0 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Houston Rockets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Feb 10
|MIA
|+11.5
|219.5
|97-95
|Wed, Feb 08
|SAC
|+8.5
|239.0
|130-128
|Mon, Feb 06
|SAC
|+7.0
|239.5
|140-120
|Sat, Feb 04
|OKC
|+10.0
|231.0
|153-121
|Fri, Feb 03
|TOR
|+7.5
|223.5
|117-111
Philadelphia 76ers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Feb 11
|BKN
|-2.0
|223.0
|101-98
|Fri, Feb 10
|NY
|-7.0
|222.5
|119-108
|Wed, Feb 08
|BOS
|+2.5
|227.5
|106-99
|Sun, Feb 05
|NY
|-4.5
|226.0
|108-97
|Fri, Feb 03
|SA
|-10.5
|234.0
|137-125
Betting Insights:
Philadelphia 76ers
- 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets since the start of 2020/2021
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Houston Rockets
- 9-18 (.321) against the spread on the road in 2022/2023
- 2-9 (.182) against the spread on the road off two or more days rest over their last 11 games
- 4-12 (.250) against the spread off a loss over their last 16 games