Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13

Date: 02/13/2023 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Houston Rockets Open +14.5 -110 O 227 -110 +750 Current +13.5 -110 226.5 -110 +640 Philadelphia 76ers Open -14.5 -110 U 227 -110 -1200 Current -13.5 -110 226.5 -110 -950

Houston Rockets Projected Lineups: 1. C Alperen Sengn 15.3 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists 2. SG Jalen Green 21.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 3. PF Jabari Smith Jr. 12.0 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 4. SF Kenyon Martin Jr. 11.7 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 5. SF JaeSean Tate 7.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists 6. PG TyTy Washington Jr. 4.0 Points, 1.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists Philadelphia 76ers 1. C Joel Embiid 33.4 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists 2. SG James Harden 21.3 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 10.8 Assists 3. PG Tyrese Maxey 19.7 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 4. SF Tobias Harris 15.5 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists 5. PG DeAnthony Melton 10.7 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists 6. SF Georges Niang 9.0 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Houston Rockets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Feb 10 MIA +11.5 219.5 97-95 Wed, Feb 08 SAC +8.5 239.0 130-128 Mon, Feb 06 SAC +7.0 239.5 140-120 Sat, Feb 04 OKC +10.0 231.0 153-121 Fri, Feb 03 TOR +7.5 223.5 117-111 Last 5 Against The Spread: Philadelphia 76ers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Feb 11 BKN -2.0 223.0 101-98 Fri, Feb 10 NY -7.0 222.5 119-108 Wed, Feb 08 BOS +2.5 227.5 106-99 Sun, Feb 05 NY -4.5 226.0 108-97 Fri, Feb 03 SA -10.5 234.0 137-125