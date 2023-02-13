Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/13
Date: 02/13/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Houston Rockets  Open +14.5   -110   O 227   -110   +750  
 Current +13.5   -110   226.5   -110   +640  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -14.5   -110   U 227   -110   -1200  
 Current -13.5   -110   226.5   -110   -950  
Projected Lineups:

Houston Rockets

1. C  Alperen Sengn   15.3 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   21.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
3. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   12.0 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   11.7 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. SF  JaeSean Tate   7.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. PG  TyTy Washington Jr.   4.0 Points, 1.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.4 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.3 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 10.8 Assists
3. PG  Tyrese Maxey   19.7 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. SF  Tobias Harris   15.5 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. PG  DeAnthony Melton   10.7 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   9.0 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 10 MIA +11.5 219.5 97-95
Wed, Feb 08 SAC +8.5 239.0 130-128
Mon, Feb 06 SAC +7.0 239.5 140-120
Sat, Feb 04 OKC +10.0 231.0 153-121
Fri, Feb 03 TOR +7.5 223.5 117-111

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Feb 11 BKN -2.0 223.0 101-98
Fri, Feb 10 NY -7.0 222.5 119-108
Wed, Feb 08 BOS +2.5 227.5 106-99
Sun, Feb 05 NY -4.5 226.0 108-97
Fri, Feb 03 SA -10.5 234.0 137-125
Betting Insights:

Philadelphia 76ers

  • 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets since the start of 2020/2021
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

Houston Rockets

  • 9-18 (.321) against the spread on the road in 2022/2023
  • 2-9 (.182) against the spread on the road off two or more days rest over their last 11 games
  • 4-12 (.250) against the spread off a loss over their last 16 games
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

