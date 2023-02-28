How to Watch & Stream the 2023 'NFL Combine' by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The next wave of future stars is headed to Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Combine. Where will these prospects rank ahead of the NFL Draft?

Players will meet individually with teams, highlight important medical information, do on-field drills, and more testing.

One significant difference from previous years at the NFL combine is that the schedule has been adjusted. Skill position players’ on-field drills will be on the weekend, which notoriously draws a lot of eyeballs.

Quarterback Bryce Young out of Alabama is still the odds-on favorite to be selected first overall. Still, there are questions about which team will start the draft, with the Chicago Bears currently holding the selection.

When and Where is the NFL Combine?

Medical exams and player interviews will be conducted from February 27 – March 1.

Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis) Positions On-Field Drills: DL, LB

Date: Friday, March 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis) Positions On-Field Drills: DB, ST

Bench Press: DL, LB

Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis) Positions On-Field Drills: QB, WR, TE

Bench Press: DB, ST

Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis) Positions On-Field Drills: OL, RB

Bench Press: QB, WR, TE

Date: Monday, March 6, 2023 Bench Press: OL, RB

How to Watch the NFL Combine?

TV: NFL Network | Live Stream: DAZN or NFL Network

Below you will find the top ten players with the best odds of being selected first overall in the 2023 NFL draft. Odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.