Hurts, Mahomes Sit as Super Bowl LVII MVP Favorites by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are the favorites to take home Super Bowl LVII MVP, with a slight nod to Hurts. The two signal callers have been vital difference-makers all season, and that’s extended into the postseason for the two top-seeded teams.

Six of the last ten Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks, while last season Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp took home the honors. Let’s take a look at the betting insights at BetMGM.

Jalen Hurts +650 –> +110

+650 –> +110 Patrick Mahomes +400 –> +125

+400 –> +125 Travis Kelce +2800 –> +1100

Since the start of the playoffs, Hurts has seen big line movement in favor of him winning Super Bowl MVP as he’s advanced deeper into the postseason. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback opened with the third-shortest odds (+650), which shifted to +110.

Mahomes hasn’t seen quite the same movement. He opened as the favorite at +400 and is now +125, the second-shortest odds. Even with two weeks to heal, the ankle injury suffered by the Kansas City Chiefs QB against the Jacksonville Jaguars is still a concern and likely factors into the odds.

Another factor is the Eagles are a small favorite (-1.5) to win the game. In addition to the quarterbacks, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has seen significant line movement since the playoffs opened, as his odds have shifted from +2800 to +1100.

Patrick Mahomes 22.3%

22.3% Joe Burrow 17.9%

17.9% Jalen Hurts 13.8%

Even though Hurts is the favorite to win Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes has still drawn the most money since the lines opened. The Chiefs quarterback has compiled the third-highest ticket percentage at 7.8% for the highest handle percentage at 22.3%. Sizable bets were placed on him to win MVP.

The second-highest ticket percentage, at 9.2%, has gone towards Hurts, for the third-highest handle at 13.8%. Hurts hasn’t seen quite the big money bets that Mahomes has, but this still indicates he’s been getting bigger wagers than most of the field.

Of the remaining active players that can win Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes is listed as the book’s biggest liability.