Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/28

Date: 02/28/2023 Time: 08:30 PM Venue: American Airlines Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Indiana Pacers Open +7 -108 O 236 -108 +225 Current +9 -110 237.5 -110 +295 Dallas Mavericks Open -7 -112 U 236 -112 -275 Current -9 -110 237.5 -110 -370

Indiana Pacers Projected Lineups: 1. PG Tyrese Haliburton 19.8 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 10.2 Assists 2. C Myles Turner 18.1 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 3. SF Buddy Hield 17.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists 4. SG Bennedict Mathurin 17.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 5. PF Aaron Nesmith 9.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 6. SG Andrew Nembhard 8.1 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists Dallas Mavericks 1. PG Luka Doncic 33.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists 2. PG Kyrie Irving 27.0 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists 3. PF Christian Wood 17.6 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 4. SF Tim Hardaway Jr. 13.9 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 5. C Dwight Powell 6.8 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists 6. SF Justin Holiday 4.9 Points, 0.8 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Indiana Pacers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Feb 25 ORL +2.5 230.5 121-108 Thu, Feb 23 BOS +8.0 233.0 142-138 Wed, Feb 15 CHI -3.0 228.5 117-113 Mon, Feb 13 UTA +1.0 242.0 123-117 Sat, Feb 11 WAS +5.5 236.0 127-113 Last 5 Against The Spread: Dallas Mavericks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sun, Feb 26 LAL -4.5 235.5 111-108 Thu, Feb 23 SA -14.5 239.0 142-116 Wed, Feb 15 DEN +6.0 229.0 118-109 Mon, Feb 13 MIN -6.5 232.5 124-121 Sat, Feb 11 SAC -2.0 237.0 133-128