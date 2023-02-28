Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/28
Date: 02/28/2023
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Indiana Pacers
|Open
|+7
|-108
|O 236
|-108
|+225
|Current
|+9
|-110
|237.5
|-110
|+295
|Dallas Mavericks
|Open
|-7
|-112
|U 236
|-112
|-275
|Current
|-9
|-110
|237.5
|-110
|-370
Projected Lineups:
Indiana Pacers
|1.
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|19.8 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 10.2 Assists
|2.
|C
|Myles Turner
|18.1 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Buddy Hield
|17.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Bennedict Mathurin
|17.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Aaron Nesmith
|9.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Andrew Nembhard
|8.1 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
Dallas Mavericks
|1.
|PG
|Luka Doncic
|33.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Kyrie Irving
|27.0 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Christian Wood
|17.6 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|13.9 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
|5.
|C
|Dwight Powell
|6.8 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Justin Holiday
|4.9 Points, 0.8 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Indiana Pacers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Feb 25
|ORL
|+2.5
|230.5
|121-108
|Thu, Feb 23
|BOS
|+8.0
|233.0
|142-138
|Wed, Feb 15
|CHI
|-3.0
|228.5
|117-113
|Mon, Feb 13
|UTA
|+1.0
|242.0
|123-117
|Sat, Feb 11
|WAS
|+5.5
|236.0
|127-113
Dallas Mavericks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sun, Feb 26
|LAL
|-4.5
|235.5
|111-108
|Thu, Feb 23
|SA
|-14.5
|239.0
|142-116
|Wed, Feb 15
|DEN
|+6.0
|229.0
|118-109
|Mon, Feb 13
|MIN
|-6.5
|232.5
|124-121
|Sat, Feb 11
|SAC
|-2.0
|237.0
|133-128
Betting Insights:
Dallas Mavericks
- 10-17 (.357) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
- 19-9 (.679) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
Indiana Pacers
- 2-3 (.400) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 1-4 (.200) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023