Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

1 hours ago

Date: 02/28/2023
Date: 02/28/2023
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +7   -108   O 236   -108   +225  
 Current +9   -110   237.5   -110   +295  
Dallas Mavericks  Open -7   -112   U 236   -112   -275  
 Current -9   -110   237.5   -110   -370  
Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   19.8 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 10.2 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   18.1 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
3. SF  Buddy Hield   17.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. PF  Aaron Nesmith   9.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. SG  Andrew Nembhard   8.1 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists

 

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   33.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists
2. PG  Kyrie Irving   27.0 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
3. PF  Christian Wood   17.6 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   13.9 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. C  Dwight Powell   6.8 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
6. SF  Justin Holiday   4.9 Points, 0.8 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Feb 25 ORL +2.5 230.5 121-108
Thu, Feb 23 BOS +8.0 233.0 142-138
Wed, Feb 15 CHI -3.0 228.5 117-113
Mon, Feb 13 UTA +1.0 242.0 123-117
Sat, Feb 11 WAS +5.5 236.0 127-113

 

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Feb 26 LAL -4.5 235.5 111-108
Thu, Feb 23 SA -14.5 239.0 142-116
Wed, Feb 15 DEN +6.0 229.0 118-109
Mon, Feb 13 MIN -6.5 232.5 124-121
Sat, Feb 11 SAC -2.0 237.0 133-128
Betting Insights:

Dallas Mavericks

  • 10-17 (.357) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • 19-9 (.679) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023

Indiana Pacers

  • 2-3 (.400) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 1-4 (.200) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

