Insane Odds Offered On LeBron James To Break Scoring Record Vs. Pelicans James' highest scoring mark this season has been 48 points by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

LeBron James needs 63 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record, which seems like a tall task to accomplish in one night.

But bettors are firing in the over on the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s points props across multiple major sportsbooks for Saturday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

James’ career-high points total in a single game was 61, which he accomplished in the 2013-14 season as a member of the Miami Heat against the then Charlotte Bobcats. The 38-year-old’s season-high this season was 48. So history says it’s unlikely the future Hall of Famer passes Abdul-Jabbar on Saturday night.

But FanDuel Sportsbook has offered an insane odds boost on the accomplishment happening against the Pelicans at +200000. This means a $100 bet would pay out $20,100.

Now it’s probably not wise to throw a full unit at those odds since there’s a reason why it’s a long-shot. But something as little as a $5 wager would pay out $1,005, so it wouldn’t hurt to throw something at it just for fun.

Again, it’s unlikely to happen Saturday night, and James is more likely to break the scoring record against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday or against the Milwaukee Bucks, the franchise Abdul-Jabbar started his career with, Thursday.