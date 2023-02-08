Is There Value in 76ers Odds to Win Eastern Conference? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Philadelphia 76ers have continued to be a top team in basketball, but is there value in their odds of winning the Eastern Conference?

Several talented teams in the East could win the conference, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and Cleveland Cavaliers. Although the Celtics currently lead the East, the 76ers are only three games back from the top seed and are in the conversation as one of the conference’s best.

Below, we’ll look into the Philadelphia 76ers’ current odds of winning the Eastern Conference on the FanDuel Sportsbook and determine whether or not there’s value in their current price.

It’s no secret that the NBA is a star-driven league, and the 76ers embody that sentiment. With Joel Embiid and James Harden, the 76ers have a star duo that can make noise in the regular season and playoffs. We’ve yet to see the 76ers go on a deep run with this core, but that could change this season.

Embiid is putting together another MVP-caliber season and has the second-shortest odds behind Nikola Jokic to capture the award at +330. The big man is averaging an absurd 33.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, demonstrating his dominance in the paint and ability to take over a game. Embiid will be the key to whether or not this version of the 76ers can make a deep playoff run. Games get more physical in the NBA playoffs, and he needs to show that he’s capable of playing through those bumps and bruises. In addition to Embiid and Harden, Tyrese Maxey has emerged as a difference-maker. His growth could factor in the team getting over the postseason hump. Maxey’s added scoring punch of over 20 points per game could help spread the floor for players like Embiid and Harden.

The 76ers are listed with the third-shortest odds to win the Eastern Conference at +500. The Celtics (+150) and Bucks (+240) sit slightly ahead in the standings but are priced much higher than the 76ers with their odds. Still, there isn’t enough of a skill gap between the Bucks, Celtics, and 76ers for there to be that much of a price discrepancy. As a result, there’s some value in backing the 76ers to win the Eastern Conference.