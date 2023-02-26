Jets' Newly Acquired Nino Niederreiter Won't Play vs. Isles by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

On Saturday, the Winnipeg Jets bolstered their playoff chances by acquiring Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators. Surely, Niederreiter will serve as a solid contributor for the Jets as they gear up for the postseason; however, the veteran forward won’t be available when the team takes to the ice against the New York Islanders Sunday afternoon.

Spoke with Bruce Boudreau by phone tonight to get a bit more insight on new #NHLJets F Nino Niederreiter and added his comments to my column. Boudreau coached Niederreiter for parts of 3 seasons with #mnwild :https://t.co/wDUsNCjPz4 — Ken Wiebe (@WiebesWorld) February 26, 2023

This is Niederreiter’s sixth team throughout his 12-year career. The former first-round pick remains a scoring threat, recording 28 points in 56 games this season.

Additionally, Niederreiter is an analytics darling, accumulating the second-best Corsi rating and third-best expected goals-for rating among Predators who have played at least 11 games. He’ll slot into the Jets’ top-six forwards while also seeing powerplay time.

The Jets have just one win over their past five games, but the betting odds are in their favor, even without Niederreiter in the lineup. FanDuel Sportsbook has Winnipeg priced as -150 chalk in Sunday’s non-conference matchup.