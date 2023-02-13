Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl LVII by SportsGrid 34 minutes ago

For the second time in the past four seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions. Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes as the Chiefs overcame a ten-point halftime deficit to edge the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

Mahomes, who continued to fight through a high-ankle sprain suffered in the Divisional Round, was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his career.

“I told you all this week there’s nothing that’s going to keep me off the football field,” said Mahomes. “I just want a shoutout to my teammates – we challenged each other, we needed everyone to win this football game – so shoutout to my teammates. We’re Super Bowl champs!”

After being dominated in time of possession through the first half, Kansas City found its rhythm in the second, scoring 24 points against an Eagles defense that finished the regular season first in sacks (70), first in passing yards allowed (179.8 YPG), and eighth in scoring (20.2 PPG).

The night was not without controversy as the Chiefs were aided by a questionable holding penalty on Philly DB James Bradberry on the final drive, setting up an eventual game-winning field goal by kicker Harrison Butker.

“Oh yes, 100%,” said Kansas City wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster when asked if he was held.

On the other side, the Eagles couldn’t capitalize on an MVP-type performance from quarterback Jalen Hurts, who set a Super Bowl QB rushing record with 70 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns to go along with 304 yards and an additional score threw the air.

“Jalen played the best game I’ve seen him play in the two years we’ve been together,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “He was outstanding. I really thought he was in complete control.”

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Chiefs as odds-on favorites to capture Super Bowl 58 at +600.