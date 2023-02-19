Kenta Maeda Throws Batting Practice Session at Twins' Camp by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

It has been a long road of recovery for Kenta Maeda as he rehabilitates his right arm following Tommy John surgery. However, the 2020 Cy Young runner-up appears ready for big league action after throwing a live bullpen session on Sunday.

Kenta Maeda gets a chance at additional PFP to end Max Kepler?s first trip in a live batting practice session. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/ntMZrFTp0u — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) February 19, 2023

Maeda last pitched in the MLB on August 21, 2021, going under the knife on September 1, 2021, to repair his ulnar collateral ligament.

The 34-year-old missed all of last season but is expected to re-capture his former glory as the Twins look for their first postseason berth since 2020.

In two seasons with the Twins, Maeda is 12-6 with a 3.90 ERA, 1.09 walks and hits per inning pitched, and 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings. This season, the righty will be an integral part of Minnesota’s rotation again.

The Twins, Cleveland Guardians, and Chicago White Sox are all expected to compete for the AL Central crown this year. But Minnesota enters the campaign with the longest odds of the trio.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Twinkies lined at +250 as teams prepare for Spring Training action.