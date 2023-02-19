Kevin Love Inks Contract with the Miami Heat by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Kevin Love’s time as a free agent was short-lived. Shortly after finalizing his buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Love signed with the Miami Heat.

As noted by Adrian Wojnarowski, Love felt he could play a prominent role on the Heat as they prepare for a lengthy playoff run.

Love?s expectation is that he can play a sizable role in the Heat?s frontcourt rotation as they push into the Eastern Conference playoffs. Love talked with the Sixers too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2023

The veteran big man has spent the last nine years of his career with the Cavs. Across that stretch, Love has accumulated an NBA Championship and two All-Star appearances while averaging 15.7 points and 9.2 rebounds.

Although he’s been a fixture throughout, Love’s role on the team has decreased over the last couple of seasons. The 34-year-old is averaging a career-low 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds, playing an average of 20.0 minutes per game.

Still, he’ll have a chance to compete for an increased role in a thin Heat frontcourt.

The signing hasn’t moved the Heat off their NBA Finals price at FanDuel Sportsbook. Miami is listed at +5500 to win it all.