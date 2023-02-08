Kyrie Irving Addition Bolsters Mavericks NBA Title Hopes by SportsGrid 34 minutes ago

After their blockbuster trade to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets, the Dallas Mavericks are a team to watch in the futures department. Luka Doncic has found his backcourt buddy, and the question everyone wants to know is whether or not this trade propels the team into contender status. NBA Futures Line Movement (Open, Current) @ BetMGM

Celtics +400 to +350

+400 to +350 Nuggets +800 to +700

+800 to +700 Mavericks +2500 to +1400

Irving remains one of the most controversial figures in the NBA, but there’s no question that he’s also one of the league’s most gifted basketball players. The elite ball-handling skills and sharp shooting presence helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win an NBA Championship.

The star guard later wore out his welcome with the Cavs. The same type of behavior landed him on the outs with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, which now has him set to make his debut for the Mavericks.

It’s fair to wonder if Dallas will come to the same conclusions that the other three franchises did, but the oddsmakers are bullish, at least for the short term. This season has been a rollercoaster ride regarding the Mavs NBA Championship odds.

They opened at +1400 as the team looked to build off their Western Conference Finals appearance last year. Showing inconsistencies at the midway point, the Mavs found themselves with +2500 odds just last week, but after acquiring Irving, the line shifted back to +1400.

Irving can be a difference-maker on the court, averaging just shy of 27 points per game while also shooting 48.6% from the floor. His ball distribution skills and his ability to stretch the floor make him a player who can significantly impact the Mavericks’ success.

Bettors will likely take some time to see how Irving fits in Dallas before investing in their futures. To this point, Dallas has seen very little interest in their NBA title odds, manufacturing just 3.4% of tickets and 2.1% of the handle.