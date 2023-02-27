LA Clippers Futures Odds: Can Kawhi, Westbrook, and Paul George Run the West? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Behind all of the noise created by the fire sale in Brooklyn and LeBron’s completely revamped Los Angeles Lakers, one team flew under the radar this past month. No one is talking about them, which is funny because they arguably had the best trade deadline in the NBA.

I’m talking about the â€œforgottenâ€ ones in the City of Angelsâ€”the underdogs of the Western Conference: The Los Angeles Clippers.

In a reunion-themed deadline for LA, the Clippers improved immensely by adding much-needed depth. Bones Hyland, Eric Gordon, and Mason Plumlee were all acquired to complete the second unit. They removed the dead weight and made these moves without giving up their most desirable assetsâ€”a masterstroke by the front office.

To wrap it all in a bow, they signed Russell Westbrook to fill the starting point guard role, reuniting him with Paul George.

On paper, the Clippers have put together the strongest squad the Kawhi Leonard and George era has seen. Only time will tell if this team can translate those skills onto the court.

2022-2023 Record: 33-30 (5th in West)

The Clippers are known as one of the most underwhelming franchises in the history of this league. They have never been to the NBA Finals, choking in the postseason when they have a contender. â€œLob Cityâ€ was one of the most overhyped teams in the league’s history, and the new era with Leonard and George has been disappointing.

Despite all this, LA is still the fifth favorite to win the Larry O’Brien at +1100. Led by one of the top coaches in the NBA, Tyronn Lue, they have the talent to compete with the best.

The Clippers have struggled to find consistency this season and sit fifth in the Western Conference. Kawhi is having an uncharacteristically down year, and PG13 is having his worst season in LA. They are in the middle of the pack for all advanced stats, and before the deadline, they were an afterthought to win the title.

Pacific Division Winner Odds @ FanDuel

Phoenix Suns -165

Sacramento Kings +330

LA Clippers +440

Golden State Warriors +1200

As things stand, the Pacific Division is a mess. The top three teams are all within three and a half games of each other, and fourth-placed Golden State is also within reach. It is anyone’s division to win.

Taking the Clippers at +440 is a good idea and has the best value out of all the available options. Their strength of schedule is similar to the other teams on the list, and they are the only unit in the bunch to be completely healthy.

Phoenix is their biggest competition, but they won’t be rushing Kevin Durant back from injury as they have their eyes set on the championship. As time passes with him out of the lineup, LA can take advantage and go on a solid run to finish the season. They are only half a game behind the Suns in the standings.

Western Conference Winner Odds @ FanDuel

Phoenix Suns +230

Denver Nuggets +300

LA Clippers +500

Dallas Mavericks +800

Golden State Warriors +800

Memphis Grizzlies +800

Typically, picking a team to win their first-ever Conference Finals is ill-advised, but the Clippers might have a genuine case. Leonard is a beast when it matters most, and he and George have brought LA to the Western Conference Finals before.

With a much better team this time, they can go even deeper. Westbrook and George were a force to be reckoned with in OKC, and their chemistry will create even more space for The Klaw to cook. They have the best bench, a stellar coaching staff, and one of the top defenses in the league. The sky’s the limit for this squad.

On top of that, their fellow Western Conference contenders all have question marks. The Denver Nuggets are not world beaters, and the Suns might have growing pains with Devin Booker experiencing his first superstar teammate.

The Clippers may be the most reliable team come playoff time, as we know what to expect from them. LA to win the West at +500 may be my favorite bet.

NBA Championship Winner Odds @ FanDuel

LA Clippers +1100 (5th)

As I mentioned above, the sky’s the limit for this group. Being as complete as they are, they match up well against any team in the league.

That said, I would shy away from taking them to win the whole thing. Kawhi and Norman Powell are the only two members of the Clippers who have won a ring, and it’s hard to predict how the team’s inexperience would affect them in the Finals.

Furthermore, the real beasts this season are from the East, and I wouldn’t take LA over Boston, Milwaukee, or Philadelphia in a seven-game series.

Clippers Upcoming Games

Feb. 28 vs. Timberwolves

Mar. 2 @ Warriors

Mar. 3 @ Kings

Over the rest of the season, LA has a lot to work on. Most importantly, they must clean up their record at Crypto.com Arena if they want a true home-court advantage come playoff time. Sitting at 15-14 at home, they have the second-worst home record in the Western Conference.

Additionally, I want to see the Clippers improve their consistency. They have the hardest strength of schedule of any team in the West and need to string together wins if they want a favorable matchup in the postseason.

Lastly, it will be necessary for LA to build chemistry with its new players. A whole new bench will take time to mesh, and they must use the last 20 games of the season to solidify their rotation.