LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/26
Date: 02/26/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|LA Clippers
|Open
|+4.5
|-110
|O 227.5
|-110
|+162
|Current
|+3
|-110
|233
|-110
|+126
|Denver Nuggets
|Open
|-4.5
|-110
|U 227.5
|-110
|-194
|Current
|-3
|-110
|233
|-110
|-148
Projected Lineups:
LA Clippers
|1.
|SF
|Kawhi Leonard
|22.7 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|2.
|SF
|Paul George
|23.5 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Russell Westbrook
|15.9 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
|4.
|C
|Mason Plumlee
|12.0 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Norman Powell
|17.2 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Marcus Morris Sr.
|12.3 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
Denver Nuggets
|1.
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|24.5 Points, 11.6 Rebounds, 10.0 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Jamal Murray
|19.9 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|16.8 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|11.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Bruce Brown
|11.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Vlatko Cancar
|5.7 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
LA Clippers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Feb 24
|SAC
|-6.0
|239.5
|176-175
|Thu, Feb 16
|PHO
|+0.5
|222.0
|116-107
|Tue, Feb 14
|GS
|-8.0
|229.0
|134-124
|Fri, Feb 10
|MIL
|+2.0
|228.5
|119-106
|Wed, Feb 08
|DAL
|-8.0
|220.5
|110-104
Denver Nuggets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Feb 25
|MEM
|+3.0
|235.0
|112-94
|Thu, Feb 23
|CLE
|+2.5
|223.5
|115-109
|Wed, Feb 15
|DAL
|-6.0
|229.0
|118-109
|Mon, Feb 13
|MIA
|+1.0
|217.5
|112-108
|Sat, Feb 11
|CHA
|-7.0
|237.5
|119-105
Betting Insights:
Denver Nuggets
- 5-0 (1.000) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 5-0 (1.000) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
LA Clippers
- The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Los Angeles Clippers are 4-11 (.267) on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023