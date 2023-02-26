LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/26

Date: 02/26/2023 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline LA Clippers Open +4.5 -110 O 227.5 -110 +162 Current +3 -110 233 -110 +126 Denver Nuggets Open -4.5 -110 U 227.5 -110 -194 Current -3 -110 233 -110 -148

LA Clippers Projected Lineups: 1. SF Kawhi Leonard 22.7 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists 2. SF Paul George 23.5 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists 3. PG Russell Westbrook 15.9 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists 4. C Mason Plumlee 12.0 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 5. SF Norman Powell 17.2 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 6. PF Marcus Morris Sr. 12.3 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists Denver Nuggets 1. C Nikola Jokic 24.5 Points, 11.6 Rebounds, 10.0 Assists 2. PG Jamal Murray 19.9 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists 3. SF Michael Porter Jr. 16.8 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 4. SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 11.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists 5. SG Bruce Brown 11.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 6. SF Vlatko Cancar 5.7 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

LA Clippers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Feb 24 SAC -6.0 239.5 176-175 Thu, Feb 16 PHO +0.5 222.0 116-107 Tue, Feb 14 GS -8.0 229.0 134-124 Fri, Feb 10 MIL +2.0 228.5 119-106 Wed, Feb 08 DAL -8.0 220.5 110-104 Last 5 Against The Spread: Denver Nuggets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Feb 25 MEM +3.0 235.0 112-94 Thu, Feb 23 CLE +2.5 223.5 115-109 Wed, Feb 15 DAL -6.0 229.0 118-109 Mon, Feb 13 MIA +1.0 217.5 112-108 Sat, Feb 11 CHA -7.0 237.5 119-105