LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

56 minutes ago

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/26
Date: 02/26/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open +4.5   -110   O 227.5   -110   +162  
 Current +3   -110   233   -110   +126  
Denver Nuggets  Open -4.5   -110   U 227.5   -110   -194  
 Current -3   -110   233   -110   -148  
Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. SF  Kawhi Leonard   22.7 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. SF  Paul George   23.5 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
3. PG  Russell Westbrook   15.9 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
4. C  Mason Plumlee   12.0 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
5. SF  Norman Powell   17.2 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   12.3 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   24.5 Points, 11.6 Rebounds, 10.0 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   19.9 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
3. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.8 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. SG  Bruce Brown   11.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
6. SF  Vlatko Cancar   5.7 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 24 SAC -6.0 239.5 176-175
Thu, Feb 16 PHO +0.5 222.0 116-107
Tue, Feb 14 GS -8.0 229.0 134-124
Fri, Feb 10 MIL +2.0 228.5 119-106
Wed, Feb 08 DAL -8.0 220.5 110-104

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Feb 25 MEM +3.0 235.0 112-94
Thu, Feb 23 CLE +2.5 223.5 115-109
Wed, Feb 15 DAL -6.0 229.0 118-109
Mon, Feb 13 MIA +1.0 217.5 112-108
Sat, Feb 11 CHA -7.0 237.5 119-105
Betting Insights:

Denver Nuggets

  • 5-0 (1.000) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 5-0 (1.000) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

LA Clippers

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 4-11 (.267) on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

